'Doing nothing accomplishes nothing': Ivey says prison plan can't wait

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came to Lee County Tuesday to look over EAMC's vaccination clinic, but she also addressed a couple of hot button issues confronting the state this spring.

Ivey declined to say if she would sign a bill that prohibits transgender youth from playing school sports. It cleared the state legislature last week and is on its way to Ivey. She promised to give it a “good look.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The governor was a bit more conversant about her $3 billion plan to increase the state’s prison space. The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against Alabama in December 2020 after warning corrections officials repeatedly about overcrowding and unsanitary conditions in the state’s prisons

National prison operator Core Civic has a deal in place to build two new men’s prisons, then lease them back to the state’s Department of Corrections for 30 years, with annual costs to the state projected to be anywhere from $80-100 million. That plan is on hold now, after two banks decided against underwriting Core Civic’s financing plan.