Doug Jones fighting for Senate seat down to the wire against Tommy Tuberville

Editor’s Note: This interview was edited for length and clarity. The Opelika-Auburn News made multiple attempts to reach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign, but never received a response.
Doug Jones eked out an improbable win in 2017 to claim Jeff Session’s old U.S. Senate seat, beating out Republican lightning rod Roy Moore – whose campaign was dogged by allegations of improper contact with underage girls and a lack of enthusiasm among the state’s GOP base.
Jones is running for reelection to a full, six-year term this year against former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, who counts Auburn among his many stops as a head coach. Jones has outraised and outspent Tuberville thus far, as the coach has maintained a low profile, avoided debating Jones and banked on Alabama’s strong, partisan Republic base to carry him to victory.
Jones, for his part, has been running on his record of reaching across the aisle in the Senate, corralling votes from Republicans and working with them on issues such as federal relief for Lee County after the fatal tornado strike in March of last year. He is a staunch defender of expanding Affordable Care Act access in Alabama, as well as passing another stimulus bill to help workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones spoke recently with the Opelika-Auburn News about his time in the Senate and his reelection campaign. Tuberville's campaign never responded to multiple requests for an interview.
Opelika-Auburn News: How’s the campaign going?
Doug Jones: We’re getting into the issues out there, making sure folks understand my record over the last two and a half years; not the false ads that are going on against me, but my actual truthful record about where I see what I have done and where I stand going forward.
So that is in contrast, of course, to Tommy Tuberville, who stays in hiding somewhere and only kind of talks to his own team a little bit and doesn't address any of the issues.
So many folks are catching on to that. They see that I've got a record of having that independent voice for Alabama … they see that he doesn't have any experience and apparently has no real grasp of any issues as to what he would do as a senator – other than, you know, to be lock step with whatever Donald Trump tells him to do, which is problematic.
O-A News: Roy Moore avoided the press in the weeks before your election in 2017, as Tuberville seems to be doing now; however, he was much more controversial than Tuberville. Is that making your campaign tougher this time?
Jones: We're just seeing repeating the same things that we're seeing play out with Tommy Tuberville … (Moore and I) had serious disagreements on issues and the way he approached them, but with Tuberville you have no clue.
You don't know how he would handle the pandemic, how we would handle unemployment, how he would bring jobs now to Alabama, how he would protect farmers the way we've done – that's the biggest difference, you know?
Right or wrong Roy Moore had some substance and he could talk about issues. Tommy really doesn't.
O-A News: Do you have any hopes of being able to draw Tommy out in the last couple weeks?
Jones: You know there used to be an old TV show called Get Smart, in which there was a secret agent and he would talk to his boss under the Cone of Silence. That's what they've got because they folks know he has no experience and he's not bothered to check the issues … I don't expect to draw him out.
O-A News: It’s probably safe to predict that Vice President Joe Biden would need a miracle to win Alabama and when those electoral votes, but does a strong showing by Biden in Alabama help you?
Jones: “You’re not going to see the biggest margin that Trump won in Alabama in 2016, and I think that there's a lot of reasons for that. And it certainly, I believe, helps me even with folks who will still vote for Donald Trump. They still want somebody who's got their back. They want somebody that's looking out for them and have that independent vote. I will tell you in all candor that's my record.
People think a Democrat just going to look straight Democrat down the line all the time; Republicans are going to do the same thing. That's not the case with several members of the Senate, including myself. My voting percentage with Richard Shelby is almost the same as it is – I mean literally within a percentage point of what it is – with Chuck Schumer. That's the independence that people in Alabama want from you.
O-A News: What's your estimation of the performance of the Trump administration and FEMA after the Lee County tornadoes last year?
Jones: Our state and county folks were prepared. They had done their homework. They started organizing the relief efforts even before those tornadoes hit, and I just think that along with our federal delegation – me and Sen. Shelby, Congressman Mike Rogers and others – helped to push FEMA. I'm not taking anything away from FEMA, so don't get me wrong. I'm not criticizing anyone, but I think the joint effort between the Congressional delegation and the state should get a lot of credit for making sure that we held their feet to the fire. I think overall they've done a very, very fine job.
O-A News: What was your impression of the Senate hearings on Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court? How do you intend to vote?
Jones: This is a political power grab. That's all it is. The Affordable Care Act is under siege. President Trump and Mitch McConnell could not destroy the ACA – which has helped literally millions of people in Alabama. They could not destroy it legislatively, or through executive orders. They trying to do it in the courts, and that's why they're jamming this thing through this nomination.
Senator McConnell, four years ago, refused to meet, to talk, to have any hearings on a nomination with a vacancy that occurred 10 months prior to the election – simply because he felt like the people needed to have a vote or say.
To rush this nomination process with a vacancy that occurred just 50 days before the election is the height of political hypocrisy. It is why people hold the Congress in such low esteem – I will vote, but I will vote ‘no.’”
“(However), I will be happy to give Judge Barrett a meeting (after the election) to do what is necessary to make a vote up or down on her qualifications and what I believe would be in the best interest of the country.”
O-A News: You've spoken pretty strongly in favor of Medicaid expansion. Let's say you get back in for a full term. How can you, as a senator, convince (Gov. Kay Ivey) and the state legislature to take the Medicaid expansion money under the Affordable Care Act (ACA)?
Jones: By spotlighting the incredible healthcare disparities that we have in the state. We've had so many hospitals close because they couldn't get the federal funding because the state refused to expand Medicaid – that's a large part of the closures that we see. We are unhealthy state and a poor state. Medicaid expansion would have helped so many hundreds of thousands of people – 300-400,000 people would have been eligible.
These are hardworking Alabamans. These are not people just laying around on the sofa watching TV with a remote control. These are hardworking folks who do not make enough to get good health insurance, but they make just above the very strict eligibility requirements for Medicaid. I'm going to continue to stay on the soapbox about this.
I think part of this is going to depend on what the Supreme Court does with the Affordable Care Act. If it is struck down as expected – I say ‘expected’ because I'm expecting Judge Barrett to get on the court. I'm expecting her to vote to declare it unconstitutional. She has all but indicated that in previous writings.
We’ll need to do something to fix the system because it's going to be thrown into chaos. Over 950,000 people in Alabama under the age of 60 – one in three – have preexisting conditions. Their health care is going to be in Jeopardy. Prescription drug prices for seniors are going to go up … We have children up to age 26 that are on their parents’ health insurance, and that's likely to go away.
So, if the ACA is declared unconstitutional, whichever Administration is out there should try to figure out what we can do to protect people with pre-existing conditions and give good affordable health care. I think you did go back to the drawing board with an ACA type of legislation that would pass constitutional muster – I think it's constitutional as it is, by the way. I want to make sure you understand that. I don't think this is unconstitutional at all, but you have to play the hand you're dealt and we have to make sure we put those protections in there.
What are the odds of getting another stimulus package along the lines of the one passed in the spring or just getting one, period.
The House of Representatives two weeks ago passed another bill at this a trimmed-down version about $2.2 trillion. That would give all that relief that we're talking about. McConnell is still working separately with the Trump Administration to do something else. What I'm worried about is that they going to start picking winners and losers and start trying to pick out, you know, the things that they like and nothing that's going to help the small business of the people of Alabama.
We need another package. The economy started to rebound, but this week the Alabama Department of Labor said unemployment went up about a percent, from its low of 5.6 to 6.6 … city and county governments also based their revenue some on business taxes, which might be down because of the lost revenue over the entire year. They may find that they're not going to have as much money to budget going forward and it's a very serious problem.
I've been on my soapbox about doing another package since June and, thus far, we haven't got it … it is all dependent on what McConnell wants to do. It has been a complete failure of leadership by the president and a complete fellow a failure of leadership by Senator McConnell.
O-A News: There are publishedrumors that the Biden people and you have talked about a role in his administration. Is there anything to that?
Jones: I've had a number of conversations with the vice president over the last few months. I have regular contact with the campaign and that doesn't come up because everyone understands and knows that.
Joe Biden would much prefer to have Doug Jones as a friend in the United States Senate because it's a challenge working in the Senate. You've got to have people that work in both sides of the aisle – it's not just my way or the highway. You've got to have somebody that can reach across the aisle, quite frankly.
Donald Trump did not use me as much as he could have, or should have, because I can help bring Democrats to a point of view as well as Republicans because that's who I am. Even for Donald Trump, I’m better than Tommy Tuberville because he's not going to bring anybody from the Democratic side over to do anything. He is just going to be a rubber stamp for Donald Trump and that is not how you get some things done.
You need somebody that reaches not only across the aisle, but who can also bring people within their own party to that middle ground.
Postscript
Auburn University's College Democrats and College Republicans have jointly invited Jones and Tuberville to appear at a student forum Wednesday.
The forum will be emceed by Dr. Ryan Williamson, assistant professor of Political Science, and will be open to all Auburn University students in the Mell Classroom Building at 6 p.m.
Students will be permitted 30 seconds to ask a question of either candidate, and each candidate will have two minutes to answer. Capacity will be limited and COVID-safe precautions will be made to ensure CDC and Auburn University protocols are followed. Any student with an Auburn ID is welcome and attendance will be first come, first served.
Both campaigns must RSVP no later than Tuesday at 5 p.m.
