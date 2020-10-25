Doug Jones fighting for Senate seat down to the wire against Tommy Tuberville

These are hardworking Alabamans. These are not people just laying around on the sofa watching TV with a remote control. These are hardworking folks who do not make enough to get good health insurance, but they make just above the very strict eligibility requirements for Medicaid. I'm going to continue to stay on the soapbox about this.

I think part of this is going to depend on what the Supreme Court does with the Affordable Care Act. If it is struck down as expected – I say ‘expected’ because I'm expecting Judge Barrett to get on the court. I'm expecting her to vote to declare it unconstitutional. She has all but indicated that in previous writings.

We’ll need to do something to fix the system because it's going to be thrown into chaos. Over 950,000 people in Alabama under the age of 60 – one in three – have preexisting conditions. Their health care is going to be in Jeopardy. Prescription drug prices for seniors are going to go up … We have children up to age 26 that are on their parents’ health insurance, and that's likely to go away.