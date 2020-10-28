Doug Jones takes Senate campaign to Auburn University campus; bus campaign planned for election runup

Alabama's junior U.S. Senator took on all comers in an hour-plus forum Wednesday night in front of 70 students in Auburn University's Mell Street academic building.

Jones, who is locked in a reelection battle with former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, was candid with the students, who were comprised mostly of College Democrats and College Republicans. He fielded questions on subjects ranging from farm policy to ending the Senate filibuster to COVID-19 and healthcare in the state.

Farm policy: "The (U.S.) Agriculture Department is helping the big, big farmers and not the Alabama farmers. The tariff wars hurt the Alabama farmers ... they don’t want handouts," Jones said, referring to the Trump administration's farm subsidies to offset the cost of the current tariff battle with China.

Scientists' guidance on COVID-19: "Trust ‘em, please! It's one of most frustrate things I see …we’ve got to make sure we trust our scientists."

Filibuster: Jones opposes ending the practice. He lauded previous Senate leaders like his old boss Howell Heflin, who engaged constructively with Republicans and did "let perfect become the enemy of good."