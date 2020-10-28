Doug Jones takes Senate campaign to Auburn University campus; bus campaign planned for election runup

Alabama's junior U.S. Senator took on all comers in an hour-plus forum Wednesday night in front of 70 students in Auburn University's Mell Street academic building.
Jones, who is locked in a reelection battle with former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, was candid with the students, who were comprised mostly of College Democrats and College Republicans. He fielded questions on subjects ranging from farm policy to ending the Senate filibuster to COVID-19 and healthcare in the state.
Farm policy: "The (U.S.) Agriculture Department is helping the big, big farmers and not the Alabama farmers. The tariff wars hurt the Alabama farmers ... they don’t want handouts," Jones said, referring to the Trump administration's farm subsidies to offset the cost of the current tariff battle with China.
Scientists' guidance on COVID-19: "Trust ‘em, please! It's one of most frustrate things I see …we’ve got to make sure we trust our scientists."
Filibuster: Jones opposes ending the practice. He lauded previous Senate leaders like his old boss Howell Heflin, who engaged constructively with Republicans and did "let perfect become the enemy of good."
"I have too much respect for the institutions of the Senate. We’re go to need voices in the Democratic caucus to push back on that because there's going to be a push (to end filibusters) – the Senate was the most deliberative body in the world and I want it to get back that way.";
Improving K-12 education in Alabama: "We need to think about broadband and school buildings and the federal government can help there.";
Public healthcare: Jones restated his strong support for the Affordable Care Act, calling it a good way to help rural hospitals and assure decent care for the less fortunate in the state.
"I want expand Medicaid; I am not for Medicare for All. Did all the Young Republicans hear that?" drawing a big laugh from the crowd.
Campaign
Jones planned to fly home to Mobile Wednesday night, then survey storm damage Thursday and meet with some campaign supporters. He'll hop on a special campaign bus to Birmingham Friday and spend Saturday there, before moving on through the Black Belt Sunday. East Alabama is on the itinerary for Monday, then it's back home to wait and see how the election goes Tuesday.
His closing argument for the press assembled after the Auburn event was simple.
"Vote on experience, vote for someone who has a clue and vote for someone who has a plan," said Jones, taking one last shot at Tuberville.
The state's surge of absentee voting is probably good news for him, he said, but he declined to speculate just how much it would help. He shook off recent polls showing him trailing by double digits.
"This is a neck-and-neck horse race. Those polls get weighted on weird ways because they don’t do them enough ... we feel good about where we are.
"Can I tell you that we are going to win? No.
"Can I tell you we’re going to lose? No. We feel good about where we are."
Tuberville declined an invitation to attend the same forum.
