Download this app and skip the walk from your car to that downtown parking kiosk

Auburn residents and visitors can now pay for parking on their phones after the city partnered with ParkMobile to offer contactless payment for all surface parking downtown, the city announced Tuesday.

While drivers still have the option to pay for parking using kiosks placed throughout downtown, they can now also download and use the ParkMobile app on iPhones, Androids or through a mobile web browser to pay.

Within the app, drivers can enter the zone number posted on signs near their parking spot, enter their parking space number, select how long they wish to park there and press “Start Parking” to begin their parking session.

“We’ve been working with [ParkMobile] for a while … and most everybody is carrying some sort of phone that connects to the internet, so instead of having to walk to a kiosk, if you have the ParkMobile app you can put your space in and pay for your parking right from your phone,” Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “The kiosks are challenging with cash and other things they do, so we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for people to park in downtown Auburn.”