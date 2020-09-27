 Skip to main content
Downtown Opelika earns Main Street awards recognition
Ken ward

Ken Ward

 Opelika Main Street

Opelika has received four 2020 Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence.

The awards are designed to honor projects, organizations and individuals that make a tremendous impact in their Main Street community, according to Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward.

“These awards show the strength of downtown Opelika and of our local Main Street program,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Through our many initiatives and programs, Opelika Main Street works each day to ensure our downtown grows and thrives.”

Opelika received the following awards:

• Excellence in Business Promotion (COVID-19 related): Opelika Main Street COVID-19

Billboard Campaign

• Excellence in Promotion: Opelika Main Street on Tap

• Excellence in Building Design: Davis Mann & Co.

• Main Street Hero Award: Opelika Observer

“It’s an honor to recognize outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” said Main Street Alabama President/State Coordinator Mary Helmer. “The awards represent the good work being done in Main Street Alabama communities, including those that were initiated after the pandemic, sparking creative ways to promote and help struggling businesses.”

