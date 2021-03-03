EAMC donates land to Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind for new Opelika Regional Center

East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) has donated a parcel of land in Opelika to the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) for a new facility, the hospital announced last week.
According to an EAMC press release, construction bids are currently taking place for the 7,900-square foot facility, and ADIB expects to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in mid-April.
The Opelika Regional Center will provide services to individuals from infancy through adulthood who are deaf, blind, deafblind and multi-disabled, and their families. Some examples of services offered include educational development for young children, training for families, or adjust and support for adults.
“We sincerely appreciate the support of EAMC,” AIDB President John Mascia said in the press release. “Our purpose at AIDB is to transform the lives of those we serve beyond expectations by refusing to let adversity limit any individual’s potential. Strong community partnerships, such as our relationship with EAMC, will allow us to do great work with the local deaf, blind and deafblind community.”
The five counties the center plans to serve – Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties – were previously served by the Montgomery Regional Center. The Opelika facility and a facility in Decatur will be AIDB’s ninth and 10th regional center in Alabama.
The land is located on the southeast corner of Dunlop Drive and Waverly Parkway.
Early intervention will be available to eligible infants, children and families, and a host of support services will be provided to local school system children. Adult services such as case management, Braille and ASL training, job coaching, advocacy and transportation will be provided, too.
Along with housing the regional center staff, the building will include space for use by the community for training, a computer lab and assistive technology, according to the press release.
In the last fiscal year, AIDB served 1,693 individuals from the five counties the new facility plans to serve, AIDB marketing and community relations advancement officer Jacque Cordle confirmed.
EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill, who serves as secretary on the AIDB Foundation Board of Directors, says helping AIDB open the Opelika location will be extremely beneficial to deaf and blind residents throughout the area.
“We’re so excited that the AIDB has chosen to build a regional facility here that will serve five counties in this area,” Grill said. “And we’re pleased to provide them the land for this facility that will basically make them a next-door neighbor to our Opelika campus. We fully support the mission of AIDB and the great work they do. This partnership is vital for our residents.”