EAMC donates land to Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind for new Opelika Regional Center

The land is located on the southeast corner of Dunlop Drive and Waverly Parkway.

Early intervention will be available to eligible infants, children and families, and a host of support services will be provided to local school system children. Adult services such as case management, Braille and ASL training, job coaching, advocacy and transportation will be provided, too.

Along with housing the regional center staff, the building will include space for use by the community for training, a computer lab and assistive technology, according to the press release.

In the last fiscal year, AIDB served 1,693 individuals from the five counties the new facility plans to serve, AIDB marketing and community relations advancement officer Jacque Cordle confirmed.

EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill, who serves as secretary on the AIDB Foundation Board of Directors, says helping AIDB open the Opelika location will be extremely beneficial to deaf and blind residents throughout the area.