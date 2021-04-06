EAMC has highest number of COVID patients since Feb. 26; 1 of 5 Lee Countians fully vaccinated

Between East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier, 14 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday morning, the highest COVID census since Feb. 26.

EAMC officials say it’s “too early” to consider it a trend, but asks that citizens remain mindful of social distancing and appropriate times to wear masks, including after the statewide mask mandate ends on Friday.

“Remember, the mandate is ending, not COVID,” Tuesday afternoon’s press release said.

Vaccine time slots available

Appointment time slots for the Community Vaccine Clinic are “easier to come by," EAMC says, as the COVID-19 vaccine is more widely available now. EAMC encourages individuals not to delay scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine because as appointment requests wane, officials will begin to look at closing the mass vaccination clinic.

To register and self-schedule, please visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login. If your age bracket or work category is not listed separately, please choose “Other.”

Vaccine clinic needs volunteers

