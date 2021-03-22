EAMC leaders welcome possibility of expanding state's Medicaid coverage

“Ensuring every Alabamian has access to quality health care is important to the governor and always has been a priority of hers. However, as she has made clear, the problem has always been how to pay for it. She is open to the discussion, but right now, we simply do not have all the facts. This is a massive package, and our finance department and Medicaid agency will need thoroughly review it before we can fully weigh in on this issue.”

Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act allows people with family incomes less than 138% of the federal poverty limit— or around $17,000 for an individual and $29,000 for a family of three to qualify for Medicaid. Currently, Alabama’s Medicaid program covers very few able-bodied adults.

“The bulk of the people who will gain coverage are people who are working,” Jim Carnes, a policy analyst with Alabama Arise, an advocacy group for low-income Alabamians, told the Associated Press

Already, the federal government would pick up 90% of the cost of the expansion. A 2019 study by a University of Alabama at Birmingham projected the state’s cost would be about $250 million per year, but that the state would see a resulting boost in economic activity.