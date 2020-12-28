EAMC sets new hospitalization record, sees positivity rate rise

COVID hospitalizations, which can be seen in the above graph, have fluctuated throughout the pandemic, but have ticked up in recent months, leaving hospitals under pressure, Atkinson says.

“Alabama hospitals are definitely under extreme pressure,” Atkinson said. “That means healthcare workers are under extreme pressure. This is a public health emergency, and the public’s help is greatly needed to slow the spread until enough vaccines have been distributed. That’s still a few months away. Hospitals cannot withstand a continued pace of the past three months, much less an exponential increase, which is what we are staring at in January.”

EAMC positivity rate jumps to 24.6%

Last week, 402 people were tested at East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID testing site and 99 of them were positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 24.6%. From August 31 to Sept. 4, the rate was 24%, and from August 24 to August 28, it was 38.5%.

“When the rates were high in late August and early September, a good number of those cases were related to college students gathering,” Atkinson said. “That’s obviously not the case this time since they are on break.”

The 24.6% positivity rate is a jump over the prior two weeks, which were 17.3% and 13.9%, respectively.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recorded 413 positive tests in Lee County on the same days counted by East Alabama Medical Center, and thus, East Alabama Medical Center’s 99 accounted for 23.97% of the county’s total.

