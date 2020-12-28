EAMC sets new hospitalization record, sees positivity rate rise

East Alabama Medical Center joined hospitals across the state and nation in setting record hospitalizations following the Christmas holiday weekend.
East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 66 on Monday, eclipsing the previous high of 64 set eight days ago. In between, the hospital dropped as low as 47 – on Christmas Day.
“We believe that the total decreased at the time it did because people were doing all they could to avoid being hospitalized on Christmas Day,” spokesman John Atkinson said in Monday’s press release. “It immediately began increasing the day after Christmas and will likely surpass 66 within the next two-to-three weeks as additional cases arise because of Christmas gatherings.”
The problem with delaying treatment, Atkinson says, is that the treatment options become more limited because the patients tend to be sicker.
“We have a COVID Infusion Center now that allows us to give patients monoclonal antibodies, and the vast majority are able to avoid hospitalization. However, patients have to be identified in the early stages for this to be an option.”
State hospitalizations
Atkinson says the same holiday pattern can be seen in hospitalizations across Alabama.
“Last Tuesday, COVID hospitalizations in Alabama were at 2,543 but dropped to 2,403 on Christmas Day. Just three days later and the total is at 2,802 – the highest mark yet.”
COVID hospitalizations, which can be seen in the above graph, have fluctuated throughout the pandemic, but have ticked up in recent months, leaving hospitals under pressure, Atkinson says.
“Alabama hospitals are definitely under extreme pressure,” Atkinson said. “That means healthcare workers are under extreme pressure. This is a public health emergency, and the public’s help is greatly needed to slow the spread until enough vaccines have been distributed. That’s still a few months away. Hospitals cannot withstand a continued pace of the past three months, much less an exponential increase, which is what we are staring at in January.”
EAMC positivity rate jumps to 24.6%
Last week, 402 people were tested at East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID testing site and 99 of them were positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 24.6%. From August 31 to Sept. 4, the rate was 24%, and from August 24 to August 28, it was 38.5%.
“When the rates were high in late August and early September, a good number of those cases were related to college students gathering,” Atkinson said. “That’s obviously not the case this time since they are on break.”
The 24.6% positivity rate is a jump over the prior two weeks, which were 17.3% and 13.9%, respectively.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recorded 413 positive tests in Lee County on the same days counted by East Alabama Medical Center, and thus, East Alabama Medical Center’s 99 accounted for 23.97% of the county’s total.