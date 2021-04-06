East Alabama counties see slight rise in COVID-19 cases Tuesday

In east Alabama counties, probable cases saw a slight rise reported Tuesday.

There were eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in Lee County and 12 new probable cases between Russell, Macon, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 196 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 119 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 402,657 confirmed cases and 114,457 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 517,114 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:

Chambers County – 1,735 confirmed, 1,759 probable, 3,494 combined

Lee County – 8,640 confirmed, 6,828 probable, 15,468 combined

Macon County – 1,216 confirmed, 326 probable, 1,542 combined

Russell County – 3,218 confirmed, 1,021 probable, 4,239 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,761 confirmed, 1,121 probable, 3,882 combined