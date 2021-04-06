 Skip to main content
East Alabama counties see slight rise in COVID-19 cases Tuesday
  Updated
EAMC Vaccine clinic (copy)

A nurse prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine at East Alabama Medical Center's Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

In east Alabama counties, probable cases saw a slight rise reported Tuesday.

There were eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in Lee County and 12 new probable cases between Russell, Macon, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 196 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 119 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 402,657 confirmed cases and 114,457 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 517,114 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:

Chambers County – 1,735 confirmed, 1,759 probable, 3,494 combined

Lee County – 8,640 confirmed, 6,828 probable, 15,468 combined

Macon County – 1,216 confirmed, 326 probable, 1,542 combined

Russell County – 3,218 confirmed, 1,021 probable, 4,239 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,761 confirmed, 1,121 probable, 3,882 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Tuesday:

Chambers County — 2

Lee County — 12

Macon County — 5

Russell County — 5

Tallapoosa County — 5

As of Tuesday, there have been 8,392 confirmed deaths and 2,260 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

President Joe Biden announced that all Americans over the age of 18 will be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccination by April 19, earlier than the May 1 date his administration had targeted previously.

Of the 8,392 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 77 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 27 from Russell County and 129 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,260 probable deaths, 44 are from Chambers County, 64 from Lee County, 11 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 18 from Tallapoosa County.

