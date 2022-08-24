Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night

All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term.

Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.

Here's a look at each Ward:

Ward 1

Connie Fitch-Taylor won with 214 votes, or 70.39% of the vote, over challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr., who received 90 votes or 29.61%.

Fitch-Taylor had 3 absentee votes and Dowdell had 31 absentee votes.

Fitch-Taylor is a lifelong resident of Auburn’s Ward 1, which she has represented as Councilwoman for the past four years.

Fitch-Taylor says she initially ran for city office because she didn’t see any positive changes being made for citizens of Ward 1. One worrisome change for her, she said, was the development of student housing and gentrification in her ward at the expense of Black-owned businesses.

As council woman for Ward 1, Fitch-Taylor says she is proud of spearheading Auburn’s Juneteenth celebration; expanding the micro-library at Boykin Community Center; and founding the Northwest task force. Going into er second term, she plans to work with the city to offer more affordable housing options; improve the Martin Luther King Drive streetscape and area parks; and get better lighting in Ward 1.

Ward 2

Ward 2 Incumbent Kelley Griswold won with 382 votes, or 61.32% of the vote, over challenger Paul West, who received 241 votes or 38.68%.

Griswold had 12 absentee votes, West had 6 absentee votes.

Griswold has served on the Auburn City Council for four years. He is an Army veteran who graduated from Auburn University and received his commission on the same day in 1977. He served 26 years in the military, retiring as a colonel.

Griswold has lived in Auburn since retiring from the Army 10 years ago. He has been involved with city politics for some time. He attended the Citizen’s Planning Academy and Public Safety Academy and was also part of a group that sought to limit building heights in downtown Auburn.

Griswold wants the city council to stay on its current path and continue protecting Auburn’s residential neighborhoods.

Ward 5

Ward 5 had three candidates running this election season. None of them were incumbent. Sonny Moremon won with 412 votes, or 56.36% of the vote, over Sarah Jane Levine, who received 257 votes or 35.16%, and Leah Billye Welburn, who received 62 votes or 8.48%.

Levine had 5 absentee votes; Moreman had 7 absentee votes; Welburn had 3 absentee votes.

Sonny Moreman was raised in Auburn. He graduated from Auburn University in 1973 with a degree in business and served in the Air Force for 28 years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He has been a financial advisor for 20 years and owns several rental properties in Lee County.

He said he believes his role throughout the election and on the city council would be to listen and make informed decisions.

Moreman says he stands behind the city council’s short-term rentals decision and wants to see it enforced. If elected, he would like to focus on “controlled, orderly and logical” growth. He says he will fight hard to retain “old Auburn flavor.”

Ward 6

Ward 6 Incumbent Bob Parsons won with 347 votes, or 85.26% of the vote, over challenger Phillip Pollard, who received 60 votes or 14.74%

Parsons had 20 absentee votes; Pollard had 2 absentee votes.

Bob Parsons has served four years on the Auburn City Council. This will be his second term. Parsons is originally from Australia but has lived in Auburn since 1998. He became a U.S. citizen in 2008.

Parsons said he ran for office in 2018 because he felt there was a lack of neighborhood representation on the Auburn City Council at the time. He says he wanted Ward 6 to add to the city conversation, and that the demographics of Ward 6 motivated him to run.

Since taking office, Parsons has supported Auburn’s short-term rental ordinance and pushed for city meetings to be livestreamed. He originally ran on the idea of council transparency.

Now that he is going into his second term, Parsons wants to continue to push for Auburn’s greenway and blueway connectivity plan.

Ward 7

Max Coblentz won with 885 votes, or 60.95% of the vote, over Greg Lane, who received 567 votes or 39.05%. Coblentz had absentee 21 votes; Lane had 11 absentee votes.

Max Coblentz is from Montgomery but has lived in Auburn for 20 years. He graduated in 2007 from Auburn with a degree in finance and works at Southern States Bank. He says the city’s safe environment and strong school system make the town an ideal place to raise a family.

Coblentz believes his background in banking will be a “tremendous asset” to the city council. He says he has worked with cities and governmental agencies throughout his career. He believes his understanding of how budgets and financial statements are organized will also be beneficial if elected to office.

As councilman, Coblenz says he’ll continue to support Auburn’s school system. He wants to uphold its reputation as a leading system in the state. Coblentz also wants to focus on creating more family amenities and improve existing family attractions. He wants Auburn to become the best place to start, expand or move a business.