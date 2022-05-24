Election roundup: Hovey and Price leading in Lee County with more counties reporting; plus more results

The Opelika-Auburn News went to press while local races were still in progress. Here’s where those races stood. For full results and stories about key races, go to oanow.com.

State Senator District 27: With 10 of 17 precincts reporting in Lee County, Jay Hovey led incumbent Tom Whatley 3,214 to 2,100, or about 60% to 40%. Tallapoosa and Russell counties also has precincts voting in this election.

State Senator District 13: With 8 of 13 precincts reporting in Lee County, incumbent Randy Price led John Allen Coker 2,167 to 538, or about 80% to 20%. Chambers, Clay, Clayburne and Randolph counties have precincts voting.

State Representative District 38: With 7 of 10 precincts reporting in Lee County, incumbent Debbie Wood led Micah Messer 1,128 to 1,017, or about 53% to 47%. Russell and Chambers counties also have precincts voting.

Circuit Court Judge 37th Judicial Circuit Place 1: With 15 of 24 precincts reporting, Jeff Tickal led Elijah Beaver 4,989 to 3,876, or about 56% to 44%.

State Representative District 82: With 1 of 5 precincts reporting, Pebblin Walker Warren led Terrence Kareem Johnson 219 votes to 150, or about 59% to 41%.

Lee County Commission District 5: With 5 of 12 precincts reporting, incumbent Richard LaGrand Sr. led John Andrew Harris 601 votes to 589, or 50.5% to 49.5%.

Lee County Commission District 4: With 6 of 15 precincts reporting, Robert Ham led with 1,254 votes or about 40%; Greg Boddie has 984 or 32%, and Tony Langley had 857 or 28%.

Lee County Board of Education District 2: With 1 of 3 precincts reporting, Rusty Courson led incumbent Larry Boswell with 262 votes to 193 votes or about 58% to 42%.