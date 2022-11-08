Election roundup: Lee County midterm results

Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County.

The provisional ballots will be counted a week later.

United States Representative 3rd Congressional District: With 23 precincts reporting in Lee County, incumbent Mike Rogers led with 26,341 votes or about 65.28%; Lin Veasey had 12,144 or 30.10%; Thomas SickofDC had 961 or 2.38%; and Douglas Bell had 882 or 2.19%. There were 23 write-in votes or about .06 %. Takeaway: Rogers has the most votes in Lee County, but the district spans several counties.

State Senator District 27: With 16 precincts reporting in Lee County, Jay Hovey led Sherri Reese 16,345 to 8,606, or about 65.38% to 34.43%. There were 48 write-in votes or about .19%. Takeaway: Hovey has the most votes in Lee County, but the district also includes Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

State Representative District 38: With 9 precincts reporting in Lee County, incumbent Debbie Wood led Charles Temm Jr. 5,332 to 487, or about 91.13% to 8.32%. There were 32 write-in votes or about .55%. Takeaway: Wood wins Lee County by a wide margin but more counties make up the district.

State Representative District 79: With 8 precincts reporting in Lee County, incumbent Joe Lovvorn led Amanda Frison 7,682 to 1,687, or about 81.27% to 17.85%. There were 84 write in votes or about .89%. Result: Lovvorn wins.

State Representative District 82: With 4 precincts reporting in Lee County, incumbent Pebblin Walker Warren led Lennora “Tia” Pierrot 2,031 to 1,410, or about 58.96% to 40.93%. Macon County also had precincts voting. There were 4 write-in votes or about .12 %. Takeaway: Walker leads in Lee County but Macon County is also voting.

Lee County Commission District No. 4: With 14 precincts reporting in Lee County, Tony Langley led Lance Farrar 8,690 to 936, or about 89.72% to 9.66%. There were 60 write-in votes or about .62%. Result: Langley wins.

Amendment 1, also known as Aniah’s Law: Out of 23 precincts 32,330 voted yes or about 85.96% and 5,282 voted no or about 14.04%. Takeaway: Lee County voted overwhelmingly to pass the amendment, but it's a state-wide decision.