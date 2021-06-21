Emergency care available starting Wednesday at EAMC's new Auburn Medical Pavilion

The East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department will open its doors at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the hospital’s new Auburn Medical Pavilion near the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and South College Street.

The 12-bed, Level 3 trauma center gives local residents and nearby Auburn University students a closer emergency services option, joining the emergency departments at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, Ala.

The new freestanding emergency department is located at 900 Camp Auburn Road on the building’s first floor, which also houses diagnostic radiology services, a laboratory and a pharmacy for emergency patients.

The second floor East Alabama Ambulatory Surgery Center is expected to open late this summer and the third floor Breast Health Center is expected to open late in the fall.

Outpatient radiology and laboratory services will be available Monday through Friday as will East Alabama Apothecary, a retail pharmacy, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients needing lab work for a physician’s office visit can walk in from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while patients needing radiology services are scheduled between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.