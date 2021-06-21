Emergency care available starting Wednesday at EAMC's new Auburn Medical Pavilion

The East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department will open its doors at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the hospital’s new Auburn Medical Pavilion near the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and South College Street.
The 12-bed, Level 3 trauma center gives local residents and nearby Auburn University students a closer emergency services option, joining the emergency departments at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, Ala.
The new freestanding emergency department is located at 900 Camp Auburn Road on the building’s first floor, which also houses diagnostic radiology services, a laboratory and a pharmacy for emergency patients.
The second floor East Alabama Ambulatory Surgery Center is expected to open late this summer and the third floor Breast Health Center is expected to open late in the fall.
Outpatient radiology and laboratory services will be available Monday through Friday as will East Alabama Apothecary, a retail pharmacy, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patients needing lab work for a physician’s office visit can walk in from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while patients needing radiology services are scheduled between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A freestanding emergency department is a licensed facility that provides emergency care in a facility that is structurally separate from the hospital.
Ambulance transportation will be available at the new building if a patient needs to be transported to the hospital.
EAMC said in a Tuesday press release the same emergency medicine physicians, nurses and support staff practicing in the emergency departments at East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier will see patients at the freestanding emergency department.
It’s the sixth freestanding emergency department in Alabama, according to EAMC, with three in the Birmingham area and two in the Mobile and Baldwin County area.
The department is equipped with an ambulance bay and helicopter landing pad. Sexual assault victims may seek special care here through the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners program.
“It is so exciting to extend our emergency services into the Auburn area to better serve our communities,” said Amy Brandon, East Alabama Health Emergency Department executive director.