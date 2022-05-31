'Every vote counts': Jay Hovey reacts to unofficially beating Tom Whatley by one vote; recount looms

Jay Hovey has unofficially won the race for Alabama State Senate District 27 by one vote over incumbent Tom Whatley, but Whatley still has time to challenge for a recount.

After hearing the results, Hovey said this “highlights the need” for every individual to cast their vote.

“We’ve joked this whole week, after the fact, that every vote counts, and obviously when it comes down to one vote, that’s never been more true,” Hovey said.

After waiting a week with Hovey clinging to a four-vote lead, officials at the Lee County Meeting Center gathered Tuesday afternoon to count the provisional ballots from Lee County in the race for the state senate seat.

Provisional ballots are votes where there was initially a question about the voter’s eligibility. The vote is counted once that question is resolved.

There were 87 total provisional ballots in the three-county district, including 67 in Lee, 14 in Tallapoosa and six in Russell.

Of those provisional ballots, 15 had the District 27 race on the ballot and were accepted to be counted, including 10 in Lee County and five in Tallapoosa County. Russell County did not have any accepted provisional ballots in the race.

Whatley beat Hovey on provisional ballots in both counties, winning 6-4 in Lee and 3-2 in Tallapoosa.

After adding those provisional votes to the precinct totals, Hovey still led by one vote, with a total of 16,745 votes cast, or 8,373 for Hovey and 8,372 for Whatley.

Lee County Probate Judge Bill English has seen a race this close twice before. He said in the early 1990s in a race for Auburn City Council there was a tie that had to be broken by a coin toss to determine the winner, which would have happened again for this race if there was a tie.

Since this is a party primary, it will be up to the candidates if they want to have a recount of the votes, said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

“They’ll have to file whatever action they intend with the party themselves because it is a party primary as opposed to a general election,” Jones said.

English said it would cost about $4,000 to request a recount. If the recount changes the outcome of the election, the county will pay the fee, but if the outcome remains the same, the candidate will pay it.

Elizabeth Ham, the Republican executive committee chair of Lee County, said she will send the results to the Republican party and the party will send them to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.

Ham said after the secretary of state certifies the election, the “clock starts running,” and Whatley will have 48 hours to ask for a recount. Ham believes this would start on Friday.

On election night, Hovey appeared to be cruising to victory to those monitoring the results in Lee County, where he piled up 6,610 votes in that county to Whatley’s 3,942, or about 62% of the vote.

But despite Tallapoosa and Russell counties having far fewer voters than Lee County, Whatley dominated both counties to such a great extent that he nearly wiped out the entire deficit. Whatley won Tallapoosa by 3,540 votes to 1,555, or about 70%, and Russell by 881 to 202, or about 81%.

At that point, Hovey led Whatley 8,367 votes to 8,363, but the two candidates still had to wait a week for the provisional ballots to be counted.

“I appreciate everyone in Lee County showing up and supporting me,” said Hovey, the Auburn city councilman for Ward 7.

He said he knew going into this election race that Whatley had a 12-year head start in name recognition.

“Obviously the margin last week highlighted the need for each vote, and as it comes down to today, that one extra makes all the difference,” Hovey said.

Whatley did not immediately return calls from the Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday evening.

If Hovey’s win becomes official, he will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.