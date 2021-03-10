Farmville Road reopens at culvert replacement site; Ogletree Road expected to reopen by end of March

Farmville Road is reopen after work to replace culverts, and Ogletree Road is anticipated to reopen by end of March.

Farmville Road reopened at the site of the culvert replacement project between Redtail Lane and Conservation Drive, the City of Auburn announced Wednesday.

A culvert is a tunnel built under roads to carry a stream or open drain under roadways.

Crews will continue paving, grading and grassing work in the coming weeks. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving through the construction site.

An April 2020 storm damaged the tunnels directing flowing water under the road, and a sinkhole developed on the shoulder of Farmville Road and alerted the city to replace the culverts, Auburn said in a September press release.

The new culverts aim to enhance road safety in the area and accommodate any future Farmville Road widening projects, Auburn said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A guardrail is being added as well.

Ogletree Road culvert