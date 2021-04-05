Fatal crash speeds plans for roundabout at intersection of SportPlex and West Point parkways

The Opelika City Council will discuss measures to begin work on the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of SportsPlex Parkway and West Point Parkway at its work session Tuesday.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said the city has been talking about what to do with the intersection for months and had already installed rumble strips on all roadways approaching the intersection as well as lighted stop signs on the Sportsplex Parkway approach and the approach from I-85, but accidents were still occurring.

“We’ve been talking about this for several months, and we had applied to ALDOT for a grant to help construct a roundabout, but we decided after this last accident that we were not going to wait, and we were going to move ahead and get something done,” Fuller said.

On Monday, March 26, a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection seriously injured three people, including an 85-year-old man who died after succumbing to injuries sustained from the accident.

“It’s a dangerous intersection, and you’d think with all the things we had done that no one could approach that without knowing something was coming up, but apparently they can’t,” Fuller said. “I’m afraid that’s what happened in the case of the person who is now deceased.”