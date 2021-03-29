Fifth floor dog-walking terrace anyone? Student housing complex adds 883 beds, amenities to downtown Auburn

A new student-housing complex under construction will offer more housing and amenities to a growing downtown Auburn by 2022.
The 370-unit, five-floor building will add 883 beds to the wave of new student housing apartments that has followed the yearslong growth of downtown Auburn.
Housed at 366 Genelda Avenue at the intersection of Cox Street and Genelda, the 694,101-square-foot site sits among other student housing units, including the under-construction 320 West Magnolia, at 320 West Magnolia Avenu, in the city’s Urban Neighborhood West zoning district.
In the five-floor building, residents will enjoy access to a fitness center, elevated pool deck, multiple courtyards, tanning beds, sauna, clubhouse, volleyball court, tennis court and business center, and multiple courtyards, according to the development’s construction company Juneau.
The building name cited on the architectural design’s plans — Hub at Auburn — differs from the building name cited on the construction company’s building description — oLiv Auburn.
Core Spaces, LLC, the development client, could not be reached for comment.
The Hub at Auburn is already taken by the existing The Hub at Auburn apartment complex at 626 Shug Jordan Parkway.
An attached pre-cast concrete parking garage will be built to accommodate 950 parking spaces, according to Antunovich Associates, the project’s hired design firm.
The lower level will feature a residential lobby and fitness center fronting Genelda Avenue, with residential units and outdoor terraces centered around an amenity courtyard.
Apartment units will range from studios to five-bedroom apartments, with a student lounge also housed on the first floor, and a dog walk exterior terrace on the building's top floor, according to Juneau. A rooftop amenity deck will include a pool, spa and more outdoor space.
Rental prices for the property are unknown at this time.
The project began construction in the summer of 2020 and replaces the former Tiger Terrace apartments. The building plans to open in 2022, according to oLiv Auburn’s email newsletter.
According to the City of Auburn’s Zoning Ordinance, the Urban Neighborhood West district is a development and redevelopment district with regulations that promote a more urban, walkable character with permitted uses that serve a range of student and community needs.
Based on Urban Neighborhood West’s permitted uses, the project did and does not require Auburn Planning Commission or Auburn City Council approval.
Leasing plans to begin soon, according to olivauburn.com. There, potential residents can sign up on a "VIP waiting list."