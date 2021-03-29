Fifth floor dog-walking terrace anyone? Student housing complex adds 883 beds, amenities to downtown Auburn

A new student-housing complex under construction will offer more housing and amenities to a growing downtown Auburn by 2022.

The 370-unit, five-floor building will add 883 beds to the wave of new student housing apartments that has followed the yearslong growth of downtown Auburn.

Housed at 366 Genelda Avenue at the intersection of Cox Street and Genelda, the 694,101-square-foot site sits among other student housing units, including the under-construction 320 West Magnolia, at 320 West Magnolia Avenu, in the city’s Urban Neighborhood West zoning district.

In the five-floor building, residents will enjoy access to a fitness center, elevated pool deck, multiple courtyards, tanning beds, sauna, clubhouse, volleyball court, tennis court and business center, and multiple courtyards, according to the development’s construction company Juneau.

The building name cited on the architectural design’s plans — Hub at Auburn — differs from the building name cited on the construction company’s building description — oLiv Auburn.

Core Spaces, LLC, the development client, could not be reached for comment.