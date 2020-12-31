 Skip to main content
Filing change comes in 2021 for Alabama business owners
Filing change comes in 2021 for Alabama business owners

Lee County Courthouse

O-A File photo

 Timothy Noordermeer/

Beginning Jan. 1, business owners in Auburn, Opelika and surrounding communities will file select documents directly with the Secretary of State’s office rather than both the Secretary’s office and the Lee County probate office.

Calling it a “more efficient, streamlined process," a press release from the Secretary of State says business owners will no longer file formation, amendment or dissolution documents with their local county probate office.

As a direct result, county filing fees will be eliminated as well.  State filing fees will remain intact.

Formation and dissolution documents may be filed electronically, while amendment documents may be downloaded and then mailed in, through the NIC subsidiary, Alabama Interactive, LLC.

ACT 2020-73, the bill proposing the change, is sponsored by Rep. Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa. The act passed in the Alabama Legislature back in March.

