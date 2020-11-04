Final, unofficial Lee County voter numbers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Shaw and Brad Mendheim for Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. Shaw and Mendheim received 97.24% and 97.38% of the vote, respectively.

Republicans Bill Thompson and Matt Fridy received 97.43% and 97.47% of the vote respectively to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Republicans Mary Windom and Beth Kellum received 97.60% and 97.65% to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Incumbent Twinkle Cavanaugh will serve as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission after receiving 60.02% of the vote to Laura Casey’s 39.84% in Lee County.

Doug Cannon and Gary Long were elected onto the five-member Lee County Commission.

Cannon received 58.78% of the vote to Lindsey Bickerstaff’s 41.10% in the 1st District seat. For the 3rd District seat, Long received 69.54% of the vote to Sonny Stringer’s 30.28%.

Oline Walton Price ran unopposed for Lee County Commissioner, receiving 97.88% of the vote.

Mark Tomlin ran unopposed for Lee County Board of Education’s 1st District seat, receiving 98.41% of the vote.