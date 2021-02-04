Forget curbside pickup, new Alabama bill would allow alcohol to be delivered to your house

Home delivery of beer, wine and spirits is being considered in the Alabama Legislature.

Two bills introduced this week in Montgomery would allow the home delivery of sealed beer, wine and distilled spirits.

If passed, a delivery service license issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board would offer package stores, and restaurants and bars with the purchase of a meal, the option to provide home deliveries to Alabamians who are at least 21 years old.

Sen. Jacob Waggoner introduced SB126 in the Senate, and a companion bill, HB229, was introduced by Rep. Gil Isbell in the House. The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday passed SB126, and HB229 was referred to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Existing law prohibits the delivery of beer and wine to a residence.

The ABC authorized emergency powers for several months in 2020 for Alabama restaurants to offer curbside delivery of alcohol to customers when select businesses closed indoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees of a delivery service licensee and independent contractors of a delivery service licensee would also be authorized to deliver the purchased items.

Home delivery would follow the same alcohol purchase safety procedures such as age verification.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.