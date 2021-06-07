Former Draketown residents identify family, friends and sometimes themselves in long-lost 1960s photographs

The woman wearing glasses in photo No. 24 was Eva Collins, who died about four months ago, according to Mary Anne Wright Patrick, whose family ran the pictured Wright's Grocery Store. She said she wished her parents and grandparents could have seen the photographs, and many others in attendance Sunday echoed the sentiment.

“These are forever photographs,” said Alicia Martin, who left the center with copies of photographs containing family members. “I had chills when I first saw them," she said. "I just wish they could see them.”

When Shelia Dallas walked into the center on Sunday afternoon, she did not expect to see her mother, Ruth, in one of the photographs. And when she saw herself, holding her mother’s hand, she had no words.

“That’s my front porch, that’s our house,” said Dallas said, guessing she was about 6 years old. “I’ve never seen a photo of me this young.”

Dallas and other former residents of Draketown said they don't have many photographs of themselves as young children. She says she hopes to grab a copy to show other family members.