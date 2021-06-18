'Freewheeler: The Sequel'? City of Auburn looks to add more murals and public art to downtown

Auburn residents and visitors alike notice some of the art on downtown buidlings, including the "War Eagle" wall and "The Freewheeler’ mural.

Now, the city is looking to add more public art.

City planning department staff presented a policy and process proposal for future public art at an April 26 Auburn Planning Commission work session, acknowledging the proposal is just a start.

“There is a big road ahead of us for this,” acting planning director Katie Robinson said during the presentation. “We’re just kind of getting the ball rolling.”

The presentation outlined the establishment of an Auburn Public Art Commission, defined the intent for public art and the commission’s functions and outlined the process for a Public Art project. The Auburn 2020 Strategic Plan outlines the need for a board to run fine arts, a future arts director position and a fine arts program.

The new proposal calls for changes in city code to create the art commission as well as the zoning text amendments to allow murals in Urban Core, Urban Neighborhoods East, West and South, and the Corridor Redevelopment and South College Corridor zoning districts.

