Fuller looks back on 20 years of city leadership

“Education is something I’m committed to. During the campaign, I talked about having first class pre-k for every child in Opelika,” Fuller said. “We take that little boy or girl at four years of age, and if we can get them started in the right direction to be able to learn just think of the difference that’s going to make in their life and their ability to get an education and then whether or not they pursue a trade or a four year degree that helps them get better-prepared for whatever the future offers to them.”

Work to be done

Despite all of the positive change Opelika has gone through over the last 20 years, Fuller said there is still room for improvement.

Some of the most topical areas of improvement include those to inclusion and diversity and policing, especially after the wake of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent nationwide protests against systemic racism.