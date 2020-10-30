Fuller looks back on 20 years of city leadership

Whenever children take a trip to visit Mayor Gary Fuller’s office on the second floor of city hall in downtown Opelika, he said he always asks them the same thing.
“I say, ‘Do you know who owns this office?’ Most of the time they say, ‘You Do,’ but I say, ‘No, not me,’” Fuller said. “‘You own it. This is the people’s office. Y’all are just letting me use it.’”
Since he was first elected to Opelika’s city council in 2000, Fuller said his goal has always been the same: to make his city a better place to live for its residents, whether with big actions or small ones.
“I want to do this on the last day just like I did on the first day. I want to make a difference,” Fuller said. “It may not be a big difference, but when it’s all over and somebody’s talking about my tenure as mayor, I want them to say, ‘You know what? He made a little difference in the life of our community,’ in order for it to be a little bit better than it was when I got here.”
Along with his four years of experience serving Ward 3 as its representative on the council, Fuller has now served 16 years as the city’s mayor—a position he has no plans on seeking reelection for after his term is over in 2024.
“I’m not going to run again,” Fuller said. “I tell folks, ‘If the good Lord doesn’t call me away before 2024, I’ll call myself away at the end of this term.’”
Change for the better
Over the course of those years in city leadership, the mayor said he wanted to emphasize the importance of the city's economic development in order to provide better lives for the people of Opelika by helping create jobs.
“The satisfaction in this job is seeing our community prosper and grow and become more successful,” Fuller said. “My emphasis from the beginning as mayor in 2004 was to help create good paying jobs, and my thinking was this: if you have good-paying jobs, that will create demand for retail, that will create demand for residential development.”
Among some of the economic projects Fuller has witnessed include the development of the Tiger Town shopping district and the revitalization of Opelika’s downtown, both of which the mayor considers to have made the city healthier economically.
Support Local Journalism
“We’ve never given up on our downtown. We think it’s the heart and soul of our city,” Fuller said. “We’ve spent several million dollars in taxpayer money with new streets, sidewalks, landscaping, underground utilities, and now we have entrepreneurs who are here, whether it be Red Clay Brewing, John Emerald Distillery, Zazu’s restaurant, you have all these businesses and restaurants that have come in and they’re motivated.”
Along with the economic health of the city, Fuller said he and the other residents take pride in their schools and the Opelika Bulldogs.
“Education is something I’m committed to. During the campaign, I talked about having first class pre-k for every child in Opelika,” Fuller said. “We take that little boy or girl at four years of age, and if we can get them started in the right direction to be able to learn just think of the difference that’s going to make in their life and their ability to get an education and then whether or not they pursue a trade or a four year degree that helps them get better-prepared for whatever the future offers to them.”
Work to be done
Despite all of the positive change Opelika has gone through over the last 20 years, Fuller said there is still room for improvement.
Some of the most topical areas of improvement include those to inclusion and diversity and policing, especially after the wake of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent nationwide protests against systemic racism.
“Part of what I’ve been trying to improve on, not only because I'm the mayor but because I’m one of God’s children and a human being, is I’m trying to improve my empathy skills ... I can relate to being poor—I grew up in Dadeville and we were very, very poor, so I know about being poor—but I can’t relate to being a female or being black, because I haven’t been either one of those,” Fuller said. “If all of us can do a better job of empathizing with one another, so that I really understand where you’re coming from and what your experience has been, maybe I’ll have a better understanding of what’s going on with you.”
To address these issues, the mayor said the city has started implementing listening sessions for every ward across the city to increase communication between Opelika’s residents and representatives. Additionally, the Opelika Police Department has created a community affairs department and started the “Together, Opelika” campaign to increase the relationship between the public servants of the OPD and the public it serves.
“We want folks in the community to get to know our police officers,” Fuller said. “I don’t think we’re ever going to have anything happen in Opelika similar to what happened in Minneapolis. We don’t train our officers like that. ...In the case of Mr. Floyd, he was handcuffed and on the ground, and why that officer had to put his knee on his neck we will never know, but we don’t teach that. We teach our officers to use the minimum amount of force necessary to control the situation.”
Similar to its neighboring city, another issue on the mayor’s mind includes accommodating for the city’s growth, which means providing more affordable housing to the area while making improvements to the city’s transportation infrastructure.
“A lot of folks want Auburn to be the Loveliest Village on the Plains like it was back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but it’s not ever going to be that way again. The same is [true] for Opelika. We won’t ever be like we were,” Fuller said. “But you want it to be a place that has opportunities for your children, your grandchildren, and we have been so fortunate in attracting industry and investment, and Auburn’s done a great job with that, too.”
Through all of the efforts and changes made in the city of Opelika under the mayor’s 20-year leadership, Fuller’s mission has ultimately remained the same: making the city better.
“I’m still just trying to make [Opelika] better, and I think we’re a teeny bit better, but we’ve still got a ways to go,” Fuller said. “Our best days, I promise you, are ahead of us. Where we’re going to be five, 10, 20 years from now I think is going to be phenomenal.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.