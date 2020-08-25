Fuller wins re-election as Opelika mayor; three races headed to runoffs

“I hope we ran our campaign in such a way that everyone will support us in the runoff,” Lowe said.

The runoff winner will replace incumbent Patsy Jones, who chose to retire from the council.

Ward 2

Erica Baker Norris won the race for Gibson-Pitts’ old Ward 2 council seat, taking 60 percent of the vote to beat Oscar Penn. (739-683).

“I came out above, but I still plan on working with Mr. Penn…I look forward to it,” said Norris. “The first thing I’m going to do is listen. I plan to listen to people and they’ll tell me what they want to do be fixed in Ward 2.”

Penn, an outspoken community advocate in the Jeter neighborhood, sounded like he’ll be glad to help Norris. He told the newspaper that Norris wants the same things for Ward 2 that he wants.

Ward 3

The Ward 3 race to replace Dozier Smith T will go also go to an Oct. 6 runoff.

Robert Lofton netted 471 votes (45.6 percent) to Michael Carter’s 343 votes (33.2 percent). Neither cracked 50 percent overall, thanks in large part to Kelli Thompson, who pulled in 219 votes (21.2 percent) for the seat.