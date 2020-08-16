Gay Street grocery up for council vote Tuesday

What some consider a missing piece to downtown Auburn’s retail mix is up for initial approval this week.

Developer Multi Aubal GS is proposing a 28,000-square-foot Publix grocery store on the site of the former Burger King restaurant, as well as five smaller retail shops fronting Gay Street – a block south of Magnolia Avenue and block east of the Auburn University campus.

The plan got conditional approval from the city's planning commission Thursday.

"I am just thrilled to death to see this come into town, it’s a good time to make it happen," commission chairman Phil Chansler said after that vote, which cleared the way for the upcoming public hearing and vote Tuesday by the city council.

The grocery would face north, with up to 144 parking spaces; however, the site’s Urban Core planning designation does not require any parking. There would also be walkway access from College Avenue to accommodate foot traffic from the campus.

Jessica Kohn, coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, welcomes the move. She said it would add an important and missing piece to the retail mix.