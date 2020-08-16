Gay Street grocery up for council vote Tuesday

What some consider a missing piece to downtown Auburn’s retail mix is up for initial approval this week.
Developer Multi Aubal GS is proposing a 28,000-square-foot Publix grocery store on the site of the former Burger King restaurant, as well as five smaller retail shops fronting Gay Street – a block south of Magnolia Avenue and block east of the Auburn University campus.
The plan got conditional approval from the city's planning commission Thursday.
"I am just thrilled to death to see this come into town, it’s a good time to make it happen," commission chairman Phil Chansler said after that vote, which cleared the way for the upcoming public hearing and vote Tuesday by the city council.
The grocery would face north, with up to 144 parking spaces; however, the site’s Urban Core planning designation does not require any parking. There would also be walkway access from College Avenue to accommodate foot traffic from the campus.
Jessica Kohn, coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, welcomes the move. She said it would add an important and missing piece to the retail mix.
“This will create a one-stop-shop type environment like shopping centers do. Someone may now choose to dine and shop in downtown if they know that they can also grab groceries at the same time, rather than making multiple trips,” said Kohn. “A grocery store in downtown will provide an option that doesn't already exist and add to the diverse mix of current businesses.”
Publix, which is listed on the city planning paperwork as the grocery to operate at the site, did not respond to a request for comment on the proposal.
A favorable vote Tuesday would clear the way for detailed planning for the nearly three-acre site. Final approvals would be required from the city’s Downtown Design Review Committee, planning committee and city council, so no firm timeline is available yet.
The store would come on the heels of another development now in the works along Gay Street. AuburnBank is planning to rebuild its headquarters at Magnolia and Gay, with its own street level retail and a parking deck that will be a partnership with the city.
A failed 2016 proposal would have put a grocery store as part of a hotel and parking deck development a block north of the Multi Aubal site. Publix was one of a handful of grocery chains approved at the time for that project.
The city council has a busy slate Tuesday, headlined by the Publix bid and an extension of the city’s student housing construction moratorium. The latter would give city officials until the end of the year to hammer out zoning changes to curb the sizes of future student apartment developments downtown and the neighborhoods to the north.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. via Zoom online conferencing. An agenda and links to the livestream can be found at www.auburnalabama.org/agenda/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.