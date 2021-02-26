 Skip to main content
Get a free hophornbeam bare root seedling on Saturday. Or a bluejack oak. (Those are trees!)
Auburn city volunteers will be out around town Feb. 27 to give away tree saplings to celebrate Arbor Day - including the Kroger store at Dean and Glenn avenues as seen here in 2016.

 City of Auburn

The city of Auburn will host its annual Arbor Day Celebration around town beginning Saturday at 8 a.m.

Members of the Auburn Tree Commission will distribute bluejack oak and hophornbeams bare root seedlings to residents free of charge, while supplies last at each location. Trees will be given away at Kroger on Dean Road, Publix at Moore’s Mill and the Cary Woods Publix on East University.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders has formally declared Feb. 27 to be Arbor Day in the city.

The National Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Auburn as a Tree City USA for the past 37 years, and this year is the city of Auburn’s fourth year receiving the Tree City USA Growth Award.

The Tree City USA Growth Award is presented by the Arbor Day Foundation to participating Tree City USA communities that demonstrate higher levels of tree care and community engagement during the calendar year, according to the Arbor Day Foundation’s website.

Residents can virtually celebrate by taking an online tour of Auburn’s City trees in the new Auburn Street Tree Explorer app, available at auburnalabama.org/forestry.

