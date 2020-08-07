Gibson-Pitts, Fuller adjust mayoral campaigns to COVID-19 realities

Large gatherings and concerns about social distancing practices have forced politicians to rethink how they connect with others.
As the Aug. 25 municipal elections draw near, mayoral candidate Tiffany Gibson-Pitts has opted to use Facebook to meet citizens where they are.
“I would like for citizens in the four other wards to know that I'm a progressive and consistent leader who actively listens and has a heart for helping people,” Gibson-Pitts, who serves on city council as Ward 2 representative, said. “My goal is to take Opelika from good to great and that can be best done when we work together as one community.”
Gibson-Pitts will soon wrap up a series of Facebook Live sessions for her campaign against Fuller. The sessions helped Gibson-Pitts to introduce herself to a citywide audience and tell citizens what she stands for.
The last Gibson-Pitts Facebook Live session will be Aug. 19. It will address affordable housing and better living conditions. Viewers can ask questions in real-time through Facebook, as well as submit them in advance to tiffanygpitts4mayor@gmail.com. The series streams through the Tiffany Gibson-Pitts 4 Mayor Facebook page, with each session beginning at 8 p.m.
More conventional
Incumbent Mayor Gary Fuller is running a more conventional campaign. Thanks to COVID-19, there hasn't been any kissing of babies or shaking of hands; however, his volunteers have been putting out yard signs and mailers, and he has been running ads on local radio stations.
"We have given away hundreds of hand fans and just started giving away reelect face masks. I believe we’ve put out almost 800 yard signs and have ordered more," Fuller stated in an email. "We also had to order more fans — gosh, those are very popular."
Fuller has also been talking to voters over the phone and through emails, and he has some Facebook events planned. He added that he would not be opposed to meeting with small groups in person, provided COVID-19 social restrictions can be observed.
"I'm asking the people of Opelika to re-hire me for the next four years so we can continue to progress that we have made," Fuller added. "Whether it was stopping the quarry, all the jobs that we've recruited, my message is that I'm prepared to lead and we still have work to do. That will be my message online, on the radio and with my campaign mail."
Forum
That's not to say voters won't get to check out Pitts or Fuller in person. The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates' forum for all of the mayoral and council candidates. It's set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Opelika Center for Performing Arts, 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. Register to attend at opelikachamber.com/events/details/candidate-forum-3917.
