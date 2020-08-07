Gibson-Pitts, Fuller adjust mayoral campaigns to COVID-19 realities

Large gatherings and concerns about social distancing practices have forced politicians to rethink how they connect with others.

As the Aug. 25 municipal elections draw near, mayoral candidate Tiffany Gibson-Pitts has opted to use Facebook to meet citizens where they are.

“I would like for citizens in the four other wards to know that I'm a progressive and consistent leader who actively listens and has a heart for helping people,” Gibson-Pitts, who serves on city council as Ward 2 representative, said. “My goal is to take Opelika from good to great and that can be best done when we work together as one community.”

Gibson-Pitts will soon wrap up a series of Facebook Live sessions for her campaign against Fuller. The sessions helped Gibson-Pitts to introduce herself to a citywide audience and tell citizens what she stands for.

The last Gibson-Pitts Facebook Live session will be Aug. 19. It will address affordable housing and better living conditions. Viewers can ask questions in real-time through Facebook, as well as submit them in advance to tiffanygpitts4mayor@gmail.com. The series streams through the Tiffany Gibson-Pitts 4 Mayor Facebook page, with each session beginning at 8 p.m.

More conventional