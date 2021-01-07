Giuliani called Tuberville to “slow down” electoral votes, but called the wrong Senator's phone

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani meant to call Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville to “slow down” the Electoral College votes, but he called the wrong phone number.

The unnamed senator who received the missed call Wednesday passed along a recording of the voicemail to The Dispatch, a conservative digital media company.

In the message, Giuliani explains how to “slow down” the counting of Electoral College certification votes, saying, “I want to discuss with you how they're trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you.”

Giuliani continued.

“The only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow [Thursday],” Giuliani said. “So, if you could object to every state and, along with a congressman, get a hearing for every state, I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote.”

