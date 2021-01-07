 Skip to main content
Giuliani called Tuberville to “slow down” electoral votes, but called the wrong Senator's phone
Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani meant to call Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville to “slow down” the Electoral College votes, but he called the wrong phone number.

The unnamed senator who received the missed call Wednesday passed along a recording of the voicemail to The Dispatch, a conservative digital media company.

In the message, Giuliani explains how to “slow down” the counting of Electoral College certification votes, saying, “I want to discuss with you how they're trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you.”

Giuliani continued.

“The only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow [Thursday],” Giuliani said. “So, if you could object to every state and, along with a congressman, get a hearing for every state, I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote.”

The president’s attorney also communicated agitation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has recently backed off Trump’s claims that the 2020 president election has been stolen.

“I know McConnell is doing everything he can to rush it, which is kind of a kick in the head because it’s one thing to oppose us, it’s another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it,” Giuliani said in the recording.

Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Vice President Mike Pence, bottom left, talks as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks with Pence's chief of staff Marc Short after the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process.

Tuberville did vote to reject the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania early Thursday morning, but the Senate rejected the challenge to both motions.

Tuberville sent a Tweet thread Thursday morning saying, "Although the election results were not what many Alabamians — including myself — would like, the process of certifying the election results needs to be completed."

The complete audio and transcript is available on The Dispatch’s website at thedispatch.com.

