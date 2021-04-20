Gov. Ivey impressed with EAMC vaccine center

What would Alabama Governor Kay Ivey say to a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic?

“Think about being on a ventilator. It's a whole lot easier to get a shot than being on a ventilator with COVID,” she told local media Tuesday.

The governor was impressed after her tour of East Alabama Medical Center’s Community Vaccine Center, across from Auburn Mall in the old Tuesday Morning storefront on Opelika Road.

“This community vaccine clinic has done 80,000 doses already… and that’s impressive. There’s so many volunteers here from all walks of life helping, and have been since February. So this is truly a community effort,” Ivey said.

First shots

Ivey was flanked by a large group of hospital officials, local politicians and media as she inspected the operation set up in the old Tuesday Morning storefront. She chatted with several of the patients, nurses, volunteers and staff who filled up the clinic, then watched a pair of Auburn University students get their first vaccine shots.

The nurses administered the jabs, then Ivey affixed sophomore Brandan Belser Jr. and junior Carolina Keim each with their very own “I GOT VACCINATED” stickers. Neither student reported any discomfort.