Gov. Ivey signs COVID-19 liability bill into law

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Friday morning a liability shield for businesses, the medical community, churches and more from COVID-19-related lawsuits.

SB30 is among the first bills this year sent to Ivey's desk, who referred to the bill as a “top priority” for the state during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“With the support of the Alabama Legislature, I’m excited to make good on a promise & sign these three priority bills,” Ivey tweeted Friday morning. “I’m proud of our legislators for taking care of the people’s business, despite the obvious challenges of this session.”

The bill passed the Alabama Senate by a vote of 28 to 1 on Feb. 4 and passed the House on Thursday with a vote of 86 to 4 with 10 abstentions.

SB30 provides civil immunity for Alabama businesses, health care providers, educational entities, churches, governmental entities, and cultural institutions — and the individuals associated with such — from lawsuits alleging that they helped spread COVID-19 to their workers or customers.

The legislation only allows lawsuits against businesses and other entities that “made the damages, injury, or death by acting with wanton, reckless, willful or intentional misconduct," the bill reads.