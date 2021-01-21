 Skip to main content
Gov. Kay Ivey extends mask mandate to March 5
Gov. Kay Ivey extends mask mandate to March 5

Ivey urges patience with Alabama's vaccine rollout

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey receives her second COVID-19 vaccine shot at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

 Mickey Welsh

Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public until at least early-March.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate, with no changes, until 5:00 p.m. on March 5.

The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July, and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Friday night.

The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after a continued rise in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,881 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 2,095 confirmed cases and 786 probable cases. There were 342,982 confirmed cases and 89,554 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama in the start of the pandemic on Thursday. The combined total was 432,536 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.

