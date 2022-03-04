Gubernatorial candidate Tim James: Ivey 'overwhelmed,' and he wouldn't make kids wear masks

Tim James, a Republican candidate for governor, said he decided to run because he believes the country is “on the wrong track.”
“The nation today does not look like the America that we know,” James said. “We see so many things that are out of sorts, and I just believe if good people do not engage, we’re going to continue on this slide.”
James, the son Fob James Jr., the former two-term governor of Alabama, is running against incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey. It's the third time he's run for governor.
Before speaking at the Opelika Public Library Thursday night, James said the two driving forces for his campaign include education and the gas tax from the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019.
James said he’s very passionate about improving education in Alabama, especially because the state is ranked at “the bottom of the pack.”
“It’s very simple,” he said. “Who do we care about? Do we care about the system or do we care about the children? We care about the children, so sometimes you have to do things that will make the system and the structure mad. You’re not trying to make them mad; you’re trying to improve our children’s education.”
James said it’s time to “shake up” the system. He wants Alabama to have the best principals in the schools and to pay them accordingly, and he wants parents to be able to take their children out of failing schools and send them to another.
While school boards have lifted the COVID-19 mask mandate, James is concerned that another flare-up will cause the mask requirement to be reinstated.
James is against requiring children to wear masks and believes it’s up to the parent to decide. He said only a governor can stop another mandate with an executive order.
“It’s caused untold damage to our children,” he said. “You have kindergartners, first, second, and third (graders) who’ve never been to class without a muzzle and they’re falling behind.”
James said the mask requirement has hindered kids who are learning to speak and has taken an emotional toll on them.
“I’ve been very disappointed in the governor on many fronts,” he said. “I wish she had stepped in on this forced masking and stopped it a year ago and she refused to do that.”
James said he thinks Gov. Ivey is “overwhelmed.”
“You have these systems that are very powerful, they have a lot of money, they bring to bear weight on any governor and legislature,” he said. “It just takes a different kind of person to fight and resist and really push back and do it effectively.”
Another topic James is passionate about is repealing the gas tax that was part of the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019, which was created to help improve roads in Alabama.
“I recognize that you got to fix your roads, but they lopped on this gas tax an escalation clause that is tied to an inflation index, which means that the gas tax will go up forever,” James said.
He proposed only having this tax when gas prices are low and to establish a certain dollar amount when the tax would come off.
If James is elected, he said he will work towards bringing the nation back to its Judeo-Christian foundation and will protect the freedom of the people.
“Freedom and liberty and all the things we love to talk about, they’re not cheap and they don’t last forever,” James said. “They’re like gold. If you’re not very careful and treat them that way you can lose it and (they can) slip through your fingers like sand.
“We’re in a unique time in American history where we’re in a fight for the soul of America, the determination of who we're going to be for them, for the next century,” he said.