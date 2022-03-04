Gubernatorial candidate Tim James: Ivey 'overwhelmed,' and he wouldn't make kids wear masks

Tim James, a Republican candidate for governor, said he decided to run because he believes the country is “on the wrong track.”

“The nation today does not look like the America that we know,” James said. “We see so many things that are out of sorts, and I just believe if good people do not engage, we’re going to continue on this slide.”

James, the son Fob James Jr., the former two-term governor of Alabama, is running against incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey. It's the third time he's run for governor.

Before speaking at the Opelika Public Library Thursday night, James said the two driving forces for his campaign include education and the gas tax from the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019.

James said he’s very passionate about improving education in Alabama, especially because the state is ranked at “the bottom of the pack.”

“It’s very simple,” he said. “Who do we care about? Do we care about the system or do we care about the children? We care about the children, so sometimes you have to do things that will make the system and the structure mad. You’re not trying to make them mad; you’re trying to improve our children’s education.”