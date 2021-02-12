Hand sanitizer, Zoom calls and socially distanced football games at Jordan-Hare: Auburn University archivists document COVID-19 pandemic

Face masks and photos of classrooms with 6 feet between each student are unique requests from Auburn University’s archives department, but that’s precisely what is needed to actively document the effects of the pandemic as it unfolds.
The Special Collections & Archives department of the Auburn University Libraries and lead archivist Tommy Brown are issuing a call for submissions of everyday people’s experiences — course syllabi, workplace emails about safety protocols, pictures of grocery-store shelves stripped of toilet paper — for a new collection preserving COVID-19 called "AUniqueTime."
The Ralph Brown Draughon Library ground floor department has gathered university items and multimedia files documenting the new normal, including an Auburn University Libraries season's greetings card adorned with masked students. Now they're looking for stories, Brown says.
“We have the Auburn University posters, t-shirts — this stuff is easy to get,” Brown said. “If people are willing to share their personal stories — video, audio, photographs — those are the things we really, really want and need.”
Collecting artifacts many community members have casually accumulated — including diaries, journals and emails — will document history and benefit society in “50, 100 years from now when people will look back at this time and look at how we dealt with it,” Brown said.
“A photo is just a little memorial in time,” he said. “It’s a little time capsule in and of themselves.”
Some items are sensitive, and the archivists understand that, Brown said. The online submission form notes those hesitant can place an embargo on a collection for a period of time.
“I would encourage members of the community to really think about not only how they dealt with this pandemic," Brown said, "but how their children and their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren will look back on this time.”
If you have a physical collection that you would like to donate to Special Collections and Archives, please contact Tommy Brown at brownt6@auburn.edu so that arrangements can be made for you to drop off your materials.
Physical items such as t-shirts require a one-page gift agreement from the giver before the items are placed on a holding shelf until the collection can be processed by Brown and his team. Once the items have processed, the archivists organize an inventory and create finding aids — ways to help make the collection discoverable — for it to become public in the future.
Brown called the process of collecting and archiving “painless.” He said all items are stored in acid-free containers in climate-controlled areas that are “much better than sitting in someone’s basement or certainly better than sitting in people’s 102-degree attics.”
To donate digital materials, participants should fill out the online submission form, which instructs them to submit some basic information, answer a few questions, and upload their items to the online archives.
“We want to be respectful that this is a dangerous time, but it is a unique time,” Brown said. “We want to document the pandemic the best we can in this area.”