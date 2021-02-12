 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hand sanitizer, Zoom calls and socially distanced football games at Jordan-Hare: Auburn University archivists document COVID-19 pandemic
0 comments
top story

Hand sanitizer, Zoom calls and socially distanced football games at Jordan-Hare: Auburn University archivists document COVID-19 pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

Face masks and photos of classrooms with 6 feet between each student are unique requests from Auburn University’s archives department, but that’s precisely what is needed to actively document the effects of the pandemic as it unfolds.

The Special Collections & Archives department of the Auburn University Libraries and lead archivist Tommy Brown are issuing a call for submissions of everyday people’s experiences — course syllabi, workplace emails about safety protocols, pictures of grocery-store shelves stripped of toilet paper — for a new collection preserving COVID-19 called "AUniqueTime."

The Ralph Brown Draughon Library ground floor department has gathered university items and multimedia files documenting the new normal, including an Auburn University Libraries season's greetings card adorned with masked students. Now they're looking for stories, Brown says.

“We have the Auburn University posters, t-shirts — this stuff is easy to get,” Brown said. “If people are willing to share their personal stories — video, audio, photographs — those are the things we really, really want and need.”

Past pandemic plaque preserves Auburn University's experience

A brass plaque believed to have hung near Auburn University's oldest building Langdon Hall, is one of the few relics preserved from the campus during the 1918 pandemic. 

Collecting artifacts many community members have casually accumulated — including diaries, journals and emails — will document history and benefit society in “50, 100 years from now when people will look back at this time and look at how we dealt with it,” Brown said.

“A photo is just a little memorial in time,” he said. “It’s a little time capsule in and of themselves.”

Auburn University signage a part of AUniqueTime

Two signs from around Auburn University's campus serve as part of the The Special Collections & Archives department of the Auburn University Libraries'  new collection, AUniqueTime.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Some items are sensitive, and the archivists understand that, Brown said. The online submission form notes those hesitant can place an embargo on a collection for a period of time.

“I would encourage members of the community to really think about not only how they dealt with this pandemic," Brown said, "but how their children and their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren will look back on this time.” 

If you have a physical collection that you would like to donate to Special Collections and Archives, please contact Tommy Brown at brownt6@auburn.edu so that arrangements can be made for you to drop off your materials.

Physical items such as t-shirts require a one-page gift agreement from the giver before the items are placed on a holding shelf until the collection can be processed by Brown and his team. Once the items have processed, the archivists organize an inventory and create finding aids — ways to help make the collection discoverable — for it to become public in the future.

Brown called the process of collecting and archiving “painless.” He said all items are stored in acid-free containers in climate-controlled areas that are “much better than sitting in someone’s basement or certainly better than sitting in people’s 102-degree attics.”

An unworn wedding mask is a part of the AUniqueTime collection

A mask commemorating a 2020 wedding is a part of the Special Collections & Archives department of the Auburn University Libraries' new collection, AUniqueTime.

To donate digital materials, participants should fill out the online submission form, which instructs them to submit some basic information, answer a few questions, and upload their items to the online archives.

“We want to be respectful that this is a dangerous time, but it is a unique time,” Brown said. “We want to document the pandemic the best we can in this area.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out the ‘Las Vegas of the Roman Empire’: an ancient sunken city

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert