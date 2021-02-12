Hand sanitizer, Zoom calls and socially distanced football games at Jordan-Hare: Auburn University archivists document COVID-19 pandemic

“A photo is just a little memorial in time,” he said. “It’s a little time capsule in and of themselves.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some items are sensitive, and the archivists understand that, Brown said. The online submission form notes those hesitant can place an embargo on a collection for a period of time.

“I would encourage members of the community to really think about not only how they dealt with this pandemic," Brown said, "but how their children and their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren will look back on this time.”

If you have a physical collection that you would like to donate to Special Collections and Archives, please contact Tommy Brown at brownt6@auburn.edu so that arrangements can be made for you to drop off your materials.

Physical items such as t-shirts require a one-page gift agreement from the giver before the items are placed on a holding shelf until the collection can be processed by Brown and his team. Once the items have processed, the archivists organize an inventory and create finding aids — ways to help make the collection discoverable — for it to become public in the future.