Have questions about voting in the Lee County general election? Here's what you need to know

Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the polls to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

What time do the polls open and close?

The polls in Lee County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I find my polling place?

There are 22 polling areas located in Lee County. Find yours by entering your address at this website: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

What do I need to bring to be able to vote?

You need a valid photo ID. This can include any of the following: a driver’s license; nondriver ID card; Alabama photo voter ID card; state-issued ID including pistol permit, AL movement/booking sheet from prison/jail system or AL Department of Corrections release temporary ID; federal-issued ID; US passport; employee ID from federal government, State of Alabama, county, municipality, board or other entity of this state; student or employee ID form a public or private college or university in the State of Alabama; student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state; military ID; or tribal ID.

Where should I go for information about voter registration?

For information about voter registration, dates of the elections and other voting procedures visit: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/election-information/2022.

Take a look at the sample ballot for the general election:

For Governor:

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (Dem.)

Kay Ivey (Incumbent) (Rep.)

James “Jimmy” Blake (LP)

For Lieutenant Governor:

Will Ainsworth (Incumbent) (Rep.)

Ruth Page-Nelson (LP)

For United States Senator:

Will Boyd (Dem.)

Katie Britt (Rep.)

John Sophocleus (LP)

For United States Representative, 3rd Congressional District:

Lin Veasey (Dem.)

Mike Rogers (Incumbent) (Rep.)

Thomas SickofDC Casson (LP)

Douglas A. Bell (I)

For Attorney General:

Wendell Major (Dem.)

Steve Marshall (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5:

Anita L. Kelly (Dem.)

Greg Cook (Rep.)

For Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6:

Kelli Wise (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For Secretary of State:

Pamela J. Laffitte (Dem.)

Wes Allen (Rep.)

Jason “Matt” Shelby (LP)

For State Treasurer:

Young Boozer (Incumbent) (Rep.)

Scott Hammond (LP)

For State Auditor:

Andrew Sorrell (Rep.)

Leigh Lachine (LP)

For Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries:

Rick Pate (Rep.)

Jason Clark (LP)

For Public Service Commission, Place No. 1:

Jeremy H. Oden (Incumbent) (Rep.)

Ron Bishop (LP)

For Public Service Commission, Place No. 2:

Chip Beeker (Incumbent) (Rep.)

Laura Lane (LP)

For Member, State Board of Education, District No. 2:

Tracie West (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For Circuit Court Judge, 37th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 1:

Jeff Tickal (Rep.)

For Circuit Court Judge, 37th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 2:

Chris Hughes (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For Circuit Court Judge, 37th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 3:

Mike Fellows (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For District Attorney, 37th Judicial Circuit:

Jessica L. Ventiere (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For District Court Judge, Lee County, Place No. 1:

Steve Speakman (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For Lee County Sheriff:

Jay Jones (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For Lee County Coroner:

Daniel Sexton (Rep.)

For State Senator, District No. 13:

Randy Price (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For State Senator, District No. 27:

Sherri Reese (Dem.)

Jay Hovey (Rep.)

For Member, Lee County Commission, District No. 2:

Ross Morris (Rep.)

For Member, Lee County Commission, District No. 4:

Toney Langley (Rep.)

Lance Farrar (LP)

For Member, Lee County Commission, District No.5:

John Andrew Harris (Dem.)

For Member, Lee County Board of Education, District No. 2:

Rusty Courson (Rep.)

For Member, Lee County Board of Education, District No. 3:

Richard Dickie Brown (Rep.)

For State Representative, District No. 37:

Bob Fincher (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For State Representative, District No. 38:

Debbie Hamby Wood (Incumbent) (Rep.)

Charles A. Temm Jr. (LP)

For State Representative, District No. 79:

Joe Lovvorn (Incumbent) (Rep.)

Amanda Frison (LP)

For State Representative, District No. 80:

Chris E. Blackshear (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For State Representative, District No. 81:

Ed Oliver (Incumbent) (Rep.)

For State Representative, District No. 82:

Pebblin Walker Warren (Incumbent) (Dem.)

Lennora “Tia” Pierrot (Rep.)

For State Representative, District No. 83:

Jeremy Gray (Incumbent) (Dem.)

There will also be ten constitutional amendments on the ballot. View the sample ballot here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/sample-ballots/2022/gen/Lee-Sample.pdf.