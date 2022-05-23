Have questions about voting in the Lee County primary election? Here's what you need to know

Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the polls to vote in the primary election Tuesday.

What time do the polls open and close?

The polls in Lee County will open and 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Do I have to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot?

Yes. Because this is a closed primary election, voters must vote in the primary of the party they are registered with. Voters are selecting either the Democratic candidate or the Republican candidate for the general election, which will be held on November 8, 2022. Many candidates will not face opposition in the general election because there are no candidates in the opposite party

Where should I go for information about voter registration?

For information about voter registration, dates of the elections and other voting procedures visit: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/election-information/2022.

Where should I go to learn more about the candidates in races on the ballot?

To view a full voters guide to the 2022 primary elections visit: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/election-2022/2022%20Voter%20Guide.pdf.

What do I need to bring to be able to vote?

You need a valid photo ID. This can include any of the following: a driver’s license; nondriver ID card; Alabama photo voter ID card; state-issued ID including pistol permit, AL movement/booking sheet from prison/jail system or AL Department of Corrections release temporary ID; federal-issued ID; US passport; employee ID from federal government, State of Alabama, county, municipality, board or other entity of this state; student or employee ID form a public or private college or university in the State of Alabama; student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state; military ID; or tribal ID.

How do I find my polling place?

There are 22 polling areas located in Lee County. Find yours by entering your address at this website: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.







Who’s on the local primary Republican ballot?

For Governor:

Lindy Blanchard

Lew Burdette

Stacy Lee George

Kay Ivey (I)

Tim James

Donald Trent Jones

Dean Odle

Dave Thomas

Dean Young

For United States Senator:

Lillie Boddie

Katie Britt

Mo Brooks

Karla M. DuPriest

Mike Durant

Jake Schafer

For State Senator District No. 13:

John Allen Coker

Randy Price (I)

For State Senator District No. 27:

Jay Hovey

Tom Whatley (I)

For United States Representative 3rd Congressional District:

Michael T. Joiner

Mike Rogers

For Attorney General:

Steve Marshall (I)

Harry Bartlett Still III

For State Representative District No. 38:

Micah J. Messer

Debbie Hamby Wood

For Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 5:

Greg Cook

Debra Jones

For Secretary of State:

Wes Allen

Christian Horn

Ed Packard

Jim Zeigler

For State Auditor:

Stan Cooke

Rusty Glover

Andrew Sorrell

For Public Service Commission Place No. 1:

John Hammock

Stephen McLamb

Jeremy H. Oden (I)

Brent Woodall

For Public Service Commission Place No. 2:

Chip Beeker (I)

Robin Litaker

Robert L. McCollum

For Member, State Board of Education District No. 2:

Alex Balkcum

Tracie West (I)

For Circuit Court Judge 37th Judicial Circuit Place No. 1:

Elijah Beaver

Jeff Tickal

For Member, Lee County Commission District No. 4:

Greg Boddie

Robert Ham

Tony Langley

For Member, Lee County Board of Education District No. 2:

Larry Boswell

Rusty Courson







Who’s on the Democratic ballot?

For Governor:

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers

Malika Sanders Fortier

Patricia Salter Jamieson

Arthur Kennedy

Chad “Chig” Martin

Doug “New Blue” Smith

For United States Senator:

Will Boyd

Brandaun Dean

Lanny Jackson

For State Representative District No. 82:

Terrence Kareem Johnson

Pebblin Walker Warren

For Member, Lee County Commission District No. 5:

John Andrew Harris

Richard LaGrand Sr. (I)

For State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 79:

Nancy Carlton Bendinger

Laticia T. Khalif

Aletia Wax Thomas

For State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 83:

Patsy Boyd-Parker

Jasponica Florence

For State Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 81:

Ira J. Moss

Messiah Williams-Cole