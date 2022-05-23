Have questions about voting in the Lee County primary election? Here's what you need to know

Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the polls to vote in the primary election Tuesday.
What time do the polls open and close?
The polls in Lee County will open and 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Do I have to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot?
Yes. Because this is a closed primary election, voters must vote in the primary of the party they are registered with. Voters are selecting either the Democratic candidate or the Republican candidate for the general election, which will be held on November 8, 2022. Many candidates will not face opposition in the general election because there are no candidates in the opposite party
Where should I go for information about voter registration?
For information about voter registration, dates of the elections and other voting procedures visit: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/election-information/2022.
People are also reading…
Where should I go to learn more about the candidates in races on the ballot?
To view a full voters guide to the 2022 primary elections visit: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/election-2022/2022%20Voter%20Guide.pdf.
What do I need to bring to be able to vote?
You need a valid photo ID. This can include any of the following: a driver’s license; nondriver ID card; Alabama photo voter ID card; state-issued ID including pistol permit, AL movement/booking sheet from prison/jail system or AL Department of Corrections release temporary ID; federal-issued ID; US passport; employee ID from federal government, State of Alabama, county, municipality, board or other entity of this state; student or employee ID form a public or private college or university in the State of Alabama; student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state; military ID; or tribal ID.
How do I find my polling place?
There are 22 polling areas located in Lee County. Find yours by entering your address at this website: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.
Who’s on the local primary Republican ballot?
For Governor:
Lindy Blanchard
Lew Burdette
Stacy Lee George
Kay Ivey (I)
Tim James
Donald Trent Jones
Dean Odle
Dave Thomas
Dean Young
For United States Senator:
Lillie Boddie
Katie Britt
Mo Brooks
Karla M. DuPriest
Mike Durant
Jake Schafer
For State Senator District No. 13:
John Allen Coker
Randy Price (I)
For State Senator District No. 27:
Jay Hovey
Tom Whatley (I)
For United States Representative 3rd Congressional District:
Michael T. Joiner
Mike Rogers
For Attorney General:
Steve Marshall (I)
Harry Bartlett Still III
For State Representative District No. 38:
Micah J. Messer
Debbie Hamby Wood
For Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 5:
Greg Cook
Debra Jones
For Secretary of State:
Wes Allen
Christian Horn
Ed Packard
Jim Zeigler
For State Auditor:
Stan Cooke
Rusty Glover
Andrew Sorrell
For Public Service Commission Place No. 1:
John Hammock
Stephen McLamb
Jeremy H. Oden (I)
Brent Woodall
For Public Service Commission Place No. 2:
Chip Beeker (I)
Robin Litaker
Robert L. McCollum
For Member, State Board of Education District No. 2:
Alex Balkcum
Tracie West (I)
For Circuit Court Judge 37th Judicial Circuit Place No. 1:
Elijah Beaver
Jeff Tickal
For Member, Lee County Commission District No. 4:
Greg Boddie
Robert Ham
Tony Langley
For Member, Lee County Board of Education District No. 2:
Larry Boswell
Rusty Courson
Who’s on the Democratic ballot?
For Governor:
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
Malika Sanders Fortier
Patricia Salter Jamieson
Arthur Kennedy
Chad “Chig” Martin
Doug “New Blue” Smith
For United States Senator:
Will Boyd
Brandaun Dean
Lanny Jackson
For State Representative District No. 82:
Terrence Kareem Johnson
Pebblin Walker Warren
For Member, Lee County Commission District No. 5:
John Andrew Harris
Richard LaGrand Sr. (I)
For State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 79:
Nancy Carlton Bendinger
Laticia T. Khalif
Aletia Wax Thomas
For State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 83:
Patsy Boyd-Parker
Jasponica Florence
For State Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 81:
Ira J. Moss
Messiah Williams-Cole