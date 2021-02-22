Heads up: The detour at the intersection of Farmville Road and North College is now up and run

Motorists will see signs directing them to a detour at the intersection of Farmville Road and North College Street beginning Monday.

The detour had been slated to open earlier, but wet and cold weather delays over the past few weeks delayed construction at that intersection.

The detour will be in place for “several months” as part of the roundabout installation at the intersection of Farmville Road and North College Street in Auburn, according to a press release from Brantley Kirk, Alabama Department of Transportation’s Southeast region public information officer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of the roundabout construction at this intersection, Farmville Road will be closed to through traffic at North College Street to complete the current phase of construction. North College Street will remain open through construction, and while Farmville Road is open to local traffic, motorists will not be able to access Farmville Road from College Street.

Here’s the signed detour: To get to Farmville Road while traveling north on North College, take Shug Jordan Parkway to North Donahue to Farmville Road; and to get to Farmville Road from U.S. Highway 280, take Auburn Lakes Road to Farmville Road, as shown in the map provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).