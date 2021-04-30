'Help Wanted' signs increase as customers flock back to restaurants and stores

Businesses are in the middle of a hiring spree, competing to quickly recruit employees to staff their restaurants, boutiques and offices. But the plentiful job opportunities are met with a national and local hiring shortage.
Patience Staples, the general manager of Rock N’ Roll Sushi in Auburn, has a good reason for hiring servers right now.
“I’m the only server we have as of this week,” Staples said in between sanitizing tables. “We are looking for servers — we just got our sushi and kitchen staff filled, which is great for us.”
As more Opelika, Auburn and surrounding community members get vaccinated and begin heading back to their favorite shops and restaurants, area businesses are scrambling to reload their staff rosters.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Staples said, who says she’s been in the restaurant industry for the past eight years. “I’ve never seen anything like this with everything so short-staffed everywhere.”
Lowe’s, for example, is offering walk-in interviews. The Hotel at Auburn University needs cooks, restaurant servers, valet parking attendants and bartenders, according to its website. East Alabama Medical Center says it needs supply room clerks and cleaning crew members. Opelika’s Irish Bred Pub is now accepting part-time dishwashers, hosts and servers.
Deeidra Skipton, career center manager of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers in Opelika, tells employers there’s no “secret sauce” to hiring staff right now.
“After the pandemic, everybody has this assumption of what an essential worker is, and it’s for sure medical but it’s also a fast-food worker and everybody else,” Skipton says. “We do this 365 days a year, but what’s crazy right now is a guy came in the other day saying, ‘I’ve worked in mental health for 13 years,’ and I said to him, ‘I’m 100% sure that if you said to me I want to make a career change, you could do that and that would be OK.’”
The career center will host six multi-industry hiring events from May 11-20 with a hospitality career fair held jointly by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Goodwill Career Center on May 25. A job board is posted inside the career center, complete with job descriptions, qualifications, hourly wages, and applicable benefits, and next week the center is hosting resume drop-off sessions.
Some people still fear going in to work due to the pandemic, says Skipton. Others lack childcare during a time when some childcare facilities are closed. Skipton also says the pandemic created a wage gap.
“The pandemic created that wage gap that we see and everybody is talking about and it’s here,” Skipton said. “It’s not a comfortable conversation to have with employers, but its here.”
Unemployment numbers are “shadowy,” Skipton says because “it’s not just about the number, it’s about the people who are still on benefits or maybe some people who are underemployed or some people that are scared and not ready to come back.”
Another factor, Staples said, is that much of the workforce is comprised of college students.
“It’s been a little bit of a struggle to get people in job-wise,” she said. “There are definitely a lot of people leaving town [now], which is why we are super short of servers. Most of our servers were college students, and they said, ‘This will be my last week’ last week.”
Alabama Department of Labor Public Information Officer Kelly Betts says there are a lot of factors at play, including a hesitant workforce due to the pandemic, potential lack of childcare options and the extension of unemployment benefits through September 6, 2021.
“There are a lot of different factors going into this, but we are seeing it particularly hit hard in the hospitality industry,” Betts said in a phone interview. “Employers are having to get creative to compete for employees.”
Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s Cullman location, owned by the same owners as Auburn, offered a $500 signing bonus to potential employees, a move that brought in around 20 new staffers, according to Staples.
The Auburn location upped that offer to $1,000, but only got three applications, which Staples calls “crazy.” The restaurant hired all three candidates.
“This is absolutely across the board,” Betts said. “As things open up, I think the need for more personnel to run those businesses is critical, especially going into the summer months.”
The Alabama Department of Labor encourages those looking for a job or trying to find a different job to visit local career centers where the staff can help with interview skills, resume preparation, connect potential employees to employers free to the public.
“If you’ve been laid off from a job and your employer calls you back to work and you refuse that job then your unemployment benefits are at risk – you may not be qualified for them anymore,” Betts said.