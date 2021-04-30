'Help Wanted' signs increase as customers flock back to restaurants and stores

Deeidra Skipton, career center manager of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers in Opelika, tells employers there’s no “secret sauce” to hiring staff right now.

“After the pandemic, everybody has this assumption of what an essential worker is, and it’s for sure medical but it’s also a fast-food worker and everybody else,” Skipton says. “We do this 365 days a year, but what’s crazy right now is a guy came in the other day saying, ‘I’ve worked in mental health for 13 years,’ and I said to him, ‘I’m 100% sure that if you said to me I want to make a career change, you could do that and that would be OK.’”

The career center will host six multi-industry hiring events from May 11-20 with a hospitality career fair held jointly by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Goodwill Career Center on May 25. A job board is posted inside the career center, complete with job descriptions, qualifications, hourly wages, and applicable benefits, and next week the center is hosting resume drop-off sessions.

Some people still fear going in to work due to the pandemic, says Skipton. Others lack childcare during a time when some childcare facilities are closed. Skipton also says the pandemic created a wage gap.