Help with housing, utility bills available for Auburn residents

Auburn residents may apply for COVID-19 Emergency Assistance to help cover housing and utility costs starting next week.

The city’s Community Services department will begin accepting emergency assistance applications on Sept. 9. Funds are available for rental, mortgage and utility assistance, and will be paid directly to the landlord, financial institution, mortgage company or utility provider. Eligibility is tied to income and earning being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Applications may be picked up and returned to the Community Services Department at the Boykin Community Center, 400 Boykin St. The Community Services Department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Auburn received $379,956 to address Auburn’s housing and community development needs during the pandemic. Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in March, dedicating $5 billion to Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds – $2 billion of which was set aside to help low-income households.

Find more information about the City’s Community Services Department at auburnalabama.org/community-development.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.