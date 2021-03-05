Here are answers to the short-term rental questions you may be asking

How will the proposed ordinance be enforced, if passed?

Enforcement of the two types of short-term rentals has been a citizen concern since the first citizen feedback on Dec. 13, 2018. The proposed ordinance would create a two-strike system for both types of rentals. After two substantiated complaints or non-compliance from a homeowner, the home occupation or business license of the rental will be revoked for the remainder of the year and the next year, the ordinance reads.

What is a home occupation license?

A home occupation is conducted where a person lives full-time. A homestay is a home occupation and would require a home occupation license by the city.

How would short-term non-primary rentals be classified?

Because short-term non-primary rentals are not a permanent residence, they are not considered a home occupation; however, short-term non-primary rentals would be a “new special residential use”, the city's short-term rental FAQ page reads.