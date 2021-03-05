Here are answers to the short-term rental questions you may be asking

Short-term rentals continue to be a hot topic in the City of Auburn.
Complains and concerns began in 2013, when Airbnb and VRBO short-term rentals increased in activity around town for various events such as Auburn University football games and graduations, weddings and more. Eight years later, rules for short-term rentals continue to be the center of debate.
Here’s some background on what’s happening regarding short-term rentals in Auburn:
What is a short-term rental?
Two short-term rentals are being considered within the City of Auburn: Homestay and Short-Term Non-Primary Rental.
What is a homestay?
A homestay, as defined by the proposed ordinance, is a person’s permanent residence.
What is a short-term non-primary rental?
A short-term non-primary rental, as defined by the proposed ordinance, is a property that is used as a long-term or short-term rental.
What’s next for a vote on short-term rentals within the City of Auburn?
The Auburn City Council passed in a vote of 5 to 3 a substantial amendment package to the proposed ordinance at its Feb. 16 council meeting. The council is expected to vote on the new proposed ordinance at its March 16 council meeting, a month later.
Why was the short-term rental vote delayed?
Four substantial amendments to the proposed ordinance — namely an amendment to make homestay short-term rentals city-wide, minus two zones — took center stage of council discussion during the Feb. 16 council meeting. The zoning district with the most vocal opposition, Neighborhood Conservation (NC), was not in the original ordinance and was added to the new city-wide amendment proposed on Feb. 16.
Because the amendments were major changes and not advertised to the public, a public hearing must be held before a council vote can take place. That public hearing will take place on the March 16 council meeting at 7 p.m.
Ward 6 Councilperson and former Short-Term Rental Task Force member Bob Parson’s amendment to exclude NC zones from the amendment package failed in a vote of 7 to 2 during the Feb. 16 council meeting. Debate on the inclusion of short-term rentals in NC zones is expected at the March 16 council meeting.
What are the short-term rental amendments to the proposed ordinance?
- Make homestays city-wide minus the Industrial zone and South College Corridor District.
- Reduce the three-strikes-and-you’re-out rule to two strikes.
- Limit homestay owner absences from 120 to 90 days.
- Prohibit commercial and special events from homestays
When will the Auburn City Council vote on the proposed ordinance?
The Auburn City Council is expected to vote on the proposed ordinance at its March 16 council meeting.
Why do some citizens favor short-term rentals?
Citizens in support of short-term rentals say they provide an alternative to local hotels, allow citizens to earn supplemental income, and encourage guests to spend money in town, therefore contributing to additional tax revenue.
Why do some citizens oppose short-term rentals?
Citizens opposing short-term rentals cite excessive noise, impact on street parking, safety concerns, disruption of a neighborhood’s character and conflict between a business operation and residential zones in specific zoning districts, such as primary residential neighborhoods across town.
Where can I view the proposed ordinance amendments?
The proposed amendments are available on the City of Auburn’s website athttps://auburnalabama.org/short-term-rentals/.
How did the short-term rental issue reach the Auburn City Council?
The proposed ordinance City Council placed on the Feb. 16 council meeting was recommended for approval by the Auburn Planning Commission by a vote of 7 to 2 during its Jan. 25 special-called meeting. The current proposed ordinance includes substantial changes not on the prior proposed ordinance.
City staff vetted internally a first draft of regulations in the spring 2018, according to the Auburn Planning Commission Jan. 25 presentation by city planning staff.
How would a homestay operate in the proposed ordinance?
The proposed ordinance would require a homeowner to live in their permanent residence for at least 180 consecutive days each year; therefore, a homeowner can’t rent out the homestay for more than 90 days when they are not home, the ordinance reads.
To operate a homestay, a homeowner must have a home occupation license from the city.
How would a short-term non-primary rental operate under the proposed ordinance?
A short-term non-primary could be leased for periods of time less than 30 days and the rental is limited to 240 days of operation per calendar year, the proposed ordinance reads.
What is a Neighborhood Conservation District (NC) zone?
According to Section 304 of the City of Auburn Zoning Ordinance, NC zones are intended to “preserve the character of existing neighborhoods and developments under construction,” and “designed to prevent these neighborhoods and subdivisions from becoming nonconforming.”
The older, established neighborhoods in Auburn zoned NC include Payne Street, Sherwood Drive, Gay Street, among other single-family residential areas.
Occupancy in NC zones is limited to “family," as per Section 203 of the zoning ordinance. Article IV, Table 4-1 of Auburn's Zoning Ordinance prohibits all commercial uses in NC zones.
What is the proposed “Family” definition?
Under the proposed ordinance, “family” means that two or more related people live in a single dwelling unit, where everyone is related by blood, marriage, adoption, or guardianship up to the second degree of “consanguinity,” meaning husband and wives, brothers and sisters, parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces and first cousins.
The following six zones — Limited Development District, Neighborhood Conservation, Development District Housing, Large Lot Residential District (west of North Donahue Drive) and Corridor Redevelopment District-West (west of North Donahue Drive) — can also have one unrelated person, the proposed ordinance reads.
In all other zones where residential units are permitted, the proposed ordinance says “family” includes up to five unrelated persons in one residential unit.
Why do many NC zone residents oppose short-term rentals in their neighborhoods?
As demonstrated by the ‘Don’t Hotel our Neighborhood’ yard signs around Auburn, many NC zone residents oppose short-term rentals operating in NC-zoned neighborhoods.
With many NC-zoned neighborhoods and streets built before the days of Home Owners Associations, comment #61 on the public input record published by the city here, says the City’s zoning ordinance is NC's “home owner protection."
Property owners in NC zones tend to oppose homestays in their neighborhoods, as shown by the minutes of the Feb. 16 council meeting available here.
How can I review Auburn areas proposed for short-term rentals?
The city provides an online interactive map to help citizens see areas within Auburn that are proposed to be used for short-term rentals.
How will the proposed ordinance be enforced, if passed?
Enforcement of the two types of short-term rentals has been a citizen concern since the first citizen feedback on Dec. 13, 2018. The proposed ordinance would create a two-strike system for both types of rentals. After two substantiated complaints or non-compliance from a homeowner, the home occupation or business license of the rental will be revoked for the remainder of the year and the next year, the ordinance reads.
What is a home occupation license?
A home occupation is conducted where a person lives full-time. A homestay is a home occupation and would require a home occupation license by the city.
How would short-term non-primary rentals be classified?
Because short-term non-primary rentals are not a permanent residence, they are not considered a home occupation; however, short-term non-primary rentals would be a “new special residential use”, the city's short-term rental FAQ page reads.
The proposed ordinance would allow and prohibit the short-term non-primary rental use depending on the zone, the city says. Each zone has permitted and conditional uses that have the potential to be operated within them, with four zones permitting solely residential uses (Neighborhood Conservation, Development District Housing, Medium Density Residential District and LLRD), some a mix of residential and commercial and only industry or commercial, among other types.
How did the City of Auburn research the short-term rental issue?
According to the Planning Commission's Jan. 25 presentation, The City of Auburn staff looked at the following 11 cities’ rules on short-term rentals: Austin, Texas; Arroyo Grande, Ca.; Berkeley, Ca.; Charlottesville, Va.; Charleston, S.C.; Clemson, S.C.; Fort Collins, Co.; Madison, Wi.; Piedmont, Ca.; San Luis Obispo, Ca.; and Tuscaloosa, Ala.
How have citizens debated short-term rentals over the years?
The Short-Term Rental Task Force held three public sessions and two comment periods. The Planning Commission held five work sessions and a public hearing at its Jan. 25 meeting. The Auburn City Council held its first public hearing on Feb. 16 and will hold its second public hearing at the March 16 council meeting.
Where can I find the minutes from the Feb. 16 Auburn City Council meeting?
The recorded overview of the Feb. 16 Auburn City Council meeting can be found under the City Council’s page on the City’s website at https://www.auburnalabama.org/agenda/. Those interested can watch the Feb. 16 council meeting here.
How can I participate in the public hearing?
The Auburn City Council will consider the amendment at the March 16 council meeting. Council meetings are livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page at City of Auburn and on the City’s YouTube Channel at CityofAuburnAL.
If you would like to attend the meeting, the registration link will be posted online at auburnalabama.org/coronavirus/meeting-updates/.
If a question concerning short-term rentals has not been addressed above, visit the City of Auburn’s short-term rental page at https://auburnalabama.org/short-term-rentals/.