Here are rapid COVID-19 testing sites in the Auburn, Opelika area

As rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise in Alabama and across the United States, many turn to rapid-testing centers.

Rapid test results are provided in just a few minutes, and are used in instances where it is important to find out quickly whether someone is currently at risk of spreading COVID-19.

Here’s a list of local places offering rapid-testing:

American Family Care

American Family Care is walk-in only. Capacity is averaging over a 100 a day, a staff member confirmed over the phone Wednesday. Plan to wait.

Auburn clinic

• Phone: 334-203-6489

• Address: 1902 South College St

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Closed Dec. 25.

Opelika clinic

• Address: 2544 Enterprise Drive (Tiger Town)

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day

• Phone: 334-845-8313

East Alabama Medical Center

• Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika