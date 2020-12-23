Here are rapid COVID-19 testing sites in the Auburn, Opelika area

As rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise in Alabama and across the United States, many turn to rapid-testing centers.
Rapid test results are provided in just a few minutes, and are used in instances where it is important to find out quickly whether someone is currently at risk of spreading COVID-19.
Here’s a list of local places offering rapid-testing:
American Family Care
American Family Care is walk-in only. Capacity is averaging over a 100 a day, a staff member confirmed over the phone Wednesday. Plan to wait.
Auburn clinic
• Phone: 334-203-6489
• Address: 1902 South College St
• Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Closed Dec. 25.
Opelika clinic
• Address: 2544 Enterprise Drive (Tiger Town)
• Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day
• Phone: 334-845-8313
East Alabama Medical Center
• Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika
• Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Phone: 334-528-SICK
Stopwatch Urgent Care in Auburn and Opelika
Stopwatch Urgent Care is appointment-only. Rapid-tests are free for uninsured with valid identification and social security care.
Auburn clinic
• Address: 2415 Moores Mill Road
• Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Dec. 25.
• Phone: 334-502-1117
Opelika clinic
• Address: 151 N 20th Street
• Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.
• Phone: 334-502-1117
Auburn University Medical Clinic
The Auburn University Medical Clinic offers rapid-tests, but it is closed until Jan. 4.
For more information abut rapid testing, visit the East Alabama Medical Center website at eamc.org.