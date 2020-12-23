 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are rapid COVID-19 testing sites in the Auburn, Opelika area
0 comments

Here are rapid COVID-19 testing sites in the Auburn, Opelika area

{{featured_button_text}}

As rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise in Alabama and across the United States, many turn to rapid-testing centers.

Rapid test results are provided in just a few minutes, and are used in instances where it is important to find out quickly whether someone is currently at risk of spreading COVID-19.

Here’s a list of local places offering rapid-testing:

American Family Care 

American Family Care is walk-in only. Capacity is averaging over a 100 a day, a staff member confirmed over the phone Wednesday. Plan to wait.

Auburn clinic

• Phone: 334-203-6489

• Address: 1902 South College St

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Closed Dec. 25.

Opelika clinic

• Address: 2544 Enterprise Drive (Tiger Town)

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day

• Phone: 334-845-8313

East Alabama Medical Center

• Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika

• Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Phone: 334-528-SICK

Stopwatch Urgent Care in Auburn and Opelika

Stopwatch Urgent Care is appointment-only. Rapid-tests are free for uninsured with valid identification and social security care.

Auburn clinic

• Address: 2415 Moores Mill Road

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Dec. 25.

• Phone: 334-502-1117

Opelika clinic

• Address: 151 N 20th Street

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

• Phone: 334-502-1117

Auburn University Medical Clinic

The Auburn University Medical Clinic offers rapid-tests, but it is closed until Jan. 4.

For more information abut rapid testing, visit the East Alabama Medical Center website at eamc.org.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert