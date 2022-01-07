Here's how Opelika Ward 3 candidates answered randomly selected questions from citizens

With the election for the new Opelika Ward 3 city council seat around the corner, the four candidates answered questions from the community at a public forum this week at Opelika Middle School.
The four candidates in the running are Tim Aja, 41, owner of Aja Financial Services; Winford L. Ashmore, 56, former teacher; Terry Hanners, 64, owner of Air Comfort Services; and Sherri Reese, 48, track and field coach at Opelika High School.
The special election will be Tuesday, and the polling location will be at Denson Drive Rec Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At Tuesday night’s forum, Sheriff Jay Jones drew questions that were submitted online to the Opelika Chamber of Commerce at random.
Each candidate was asked the same three questions and had two minutes to answer.
The campaign trail
The first question was: "What do you feel is the most important action during your campaign to reassure your neighbors that you are the best person for this position?"
Aja said he’s had an open door policy, which is something he’s learned from the leaders he’s had throughout his life.
“I appreciate the fact that you could walk in at any time and have your voice heard,” he said. “If I were elected, I’d do it the same way. It’s the same way I run my command in the reserves right now.”
Ashmore said he has been transparent and available to the people and has let them know they can get in touch with him if there’s a problem or a need.
Hanners said he is here to represent the people of Ward 3 and that’s what he plans to continue to do if he were elected.
He said he also wants to help the people in Ward 3 feel more connected to the city.
“If you have any problems with the city, I promise that I will go to bat for you, and I’ll do my best to get together and find a solution to the problem,” Hanners said. “I’m here for you. I have no agenda other than just to serve the citizens.”
Reese said she has gone door to door in the neighborhood, talking with neighbors about their concerns and letting them know she is available.
“I’ve taken their questions back to the city and I got some answers for them,” she said. “The biggest part for me is just letting them know that I’m present, I’m here and I’m ready to collaborate.”
The issues
The second question: "What are the top three issues that voters have brought to you that you would like to change?"
Aja said the top three issues he's heard about from voters include sidewalks, the rental ordinance and the construction work in Ward 3 that is leaving scrapes down the middle of the road, which he has already given plans to the city to pave over when the construction is completed.
“We’ve got the sidewalk project currently going on,” he said. “However, I’m looking forward to seeing the next iteration of that. There’s a lot more areas where people feel like it’s unsafe to walk.”
Aja said that he’s heard from a lot of citizens who are for and against the rental ordinance, and as the ordinance is now in place, he expects to see good come from it but also to hear about areas where it can be improved.
Ashmore said the issues brought to him include concerns for the youth, affordable housing, transportation and safety.
“Starting with the youth, my concern will be trying to get some things back in the neighborhood for the young people to be able to do,” he said. “There’s always been a saying that an idle mind is the devil's workshop.”
Ashmore said he’s heard good and bad things concerning the rental ordinance and that there needs to be a more affordable transportation system for people to use.
“Sidewalks would be considered one aspect of safety," Ashmore said, "but I think a bigger issue concerning safety – from what I’ve heard, especially from people who look very similar to me – they're afraid in the neighborhood and they're afraid of law officials."
Hanners said the top three issues he's heard from voters include traffic, crime and getting in touch with somebody in the city.
“This town is growing and people are coming from all over to move to the South,” he said. “One thing they want us to work on is making transportation smoother, so they can get to and from work and school safely.
“When the city grows, crime grows," he said, "so I want you to know that I’m behind the policemen and sheriff’s department 100% and all out first responders."
Reese said her top three issues include infrastructure, Floral Park and affordable housing.
“A lot of people want sidewalks – that’s already in the plan," she said. "People are talking about Floral Park. I sat down with city planners, and I’ve seen a draft of what they are looking to do.
"Affordable housing is also in the plan, so I encourage each citizen to do your survey, let our city planners know what you want and elect me to hold them accountable.”
Property management
The third question: "How will you encourage the strengthening and enforcement of city regulations to make businesses, tenants and homeowners keep their properties clean?"
Aja said he would look at the regulations, figure out what additional standards need to be met and figure out the enforcement norms for those standards.
“I have a feeling that there might be a lot of things on the books that people haven’t heard of,” he said. “Once we figure out what is actually there, let’s see why aren’t they being enforced and set up a marketing campaign of sorts to get this out to people so they realize that work needs to be done.”
Aja believes that the rental ordinance and the weed abatements are two things that are currently in place to help regulate properties and keep them clean.
“I tend to think that the less government intervention that we have, the better,” he said. “If we don’t need to add any more regulations to the books, that would be better for everyone.”
Ashmore recommended coming up with three different levels of standards for the properties that could be labeled as gold, silver and bronze.
“If you were at the gold standard that means you are at a high level of cleanliness or whatever we’re looking for,” he said.
For those in the gold level, Ashmore said they would have fewer inspections.
“You want to try to get people to the point where they’re not worried as much about how to do this,” he said. “You want to motivate the individual to become better themselves to the extent that they want to do better.”
Hanners said he believes the rental ordinance should help with regulating the cleanliness of properties.
“I believe that even the small laws need to be enforced,” he said. “We pick up beer cans in our yard all the time from people offloading their cans, and they don’t care. If you let the small crimes go, crimes will get bigger and bigger. They’ll feel they can do more things and be disrespectful.”
Reese said she thinks the new rental ordinance will help with enforcing these regulations, but if the ordinance was not in place, she would do some research on what worked in the past and what didn’t work with the previous ordinance.
“It would take a lot of collaboration just to figure out the backstory of why the previous ordinance wasn’t being enforced before I can actually say what I would do because maybe some of the stuff has already been tried and failed,” she said.