Here's how Opelika Ward 3 candidates answered randomly selected questions from citizens

Ashmore said he has been transparent and available to the people and has let them know they can get in touch with him if there’s a problem or a need.

Hanners said he is here to represent the people of Ward 3 and that’s what he plans to continue to do if he were elected.

He said he also wants to help the people in Ward 3 feel more connected to the city.

“If you have any problems with the city, I promise that I will go to bat for you, and I’ll do my best to get together and find a solution to the problem,” Hanners said. “I’m here for you. I have no agenda other than just to serve the citizens.”

Reese said she has gone door to door in the neighborhood, talking with neighbors about their concerns and letting them know she is available.

“I’ve taken their questions back to the city and I got some answers for them,” she said. “The biggest part for me is just letting them know that I’m present, I’m here and I’m ready to collaborate.”

The issues

The second question: "What are the top three issues that voters have brought to you that you would like to change?"