Here's how the Auburn City Council finds itself facing a vote on a short-term rentals ordinance for the second time in a month

- Limit homestay owner absences from 120 to 90 days.

- Prohibit commercial and special events from homestays.

The first amendment is the most controversial because it adds neighborhoods zoned NC, or Neighborhood Conservation, the district in Auburn with the most vocal opposition to short-term rentals.

Throughout council discussion on Feb. 16, procedural questions arose among council persons as to what they were voting on, and what they would be voting on at the March 16 council meeting.

“You can take things away, but you can’t add new layers of things that people weren’t expecting,” Crouch advised the council during the meeting.

Ward 6 Councilperson and former Short-Term Rental Task Force member Bob Parson’s proposed an amendment to exclude NC zones from the amendment package but it failed in a vote of 7 to 2.