Here's how the cities of Auburn and Opelika plan to honor veterans on Memorial Day, and how you can participate

Auburn and Opelika will honor their veterans by hosting Memorial Day programs Monday morning.

The city of Auburn and the Auburn Veterans Committee will honor veterans at 9 a.m. Monday at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument on the corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

The city of Opelika will host an outdoor Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Courthouse Square in Opelika.

Here are more details about each program:

Memorial Day in Auburn

The program will include remarks from Mayor Ron Anders and Lt. Col. James Witte. Veteran and Auburn University student Liyah Stewart will perform "God Bless America" and the national anthem, according to the ceremony program.

Other events in the ceremony include the lowering of flags to half staff by the Auburn University Naval ROTC and the playing of "Taps" by Auburn University's Nathan Landers. U.S. Navy veteran and bagpiper Dan Drummond will perform "Amazing Grace."

Attendees are encouraged to park at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex and Felton Little Park. Ross Street and Glenn Avenue will be closed near the intersection to allow on-street parking for the disabled.