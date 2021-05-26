Here's how the cities of Auburn and Opelika plan to honor veterans on Memorial Day, and how you can participate

Auburn and Opelika will honor their veterans by hosting Memorial Day programs Monday morning.
The city of Auburn and the Auburn Veterans Committee will honor veterans at 9 a.m. Monday at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument on the corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.
The city of Opelika will host an outdoor Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Here are more details about each program:
Memorial Day in Auburn
The program will include remarks from Mayor Ron Anders and Lt. Col. James Witte. Veteran and Auburn University student Liyah Stewart will perform "God Bless America" and the national anthem, according to the ceremony program.
Other events in the ceremony include the lowering of flags to half staff by the Auburn University Naval ROTC and the playing of "Taps" by Auburn University's Nathan Landers. U.S. Navy veteran and bagpiper Dan Drummond will perform "Amazing Grace."
Attendees are encouraged to park at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex and Felton Little Park. Ross Street and Glenn Avenue will be closed near the intersection to allow on-street parking for the disabled.
Local veterans lost since 2019's Memorial Day breakfast will be recognized, according to David Dorton, the city's director of public affairs. This year's breakfast has again been cancelled because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, according to the city's May 2021 edition of Open Line.
Personalized bricks engraved with veteran's name, rank, branch of service and years of service are placed within the memorial. The memorial currently has 920 bricks dedicated to honor a veteran, according to Dorton.
Citizens can view the bricks on the City’s website at webgis.auburnalabama.org/VeteransMemorial.
In the event of inclement weather, the 9 a.m. ceremony will be moved inside to the new Council Chambers.
City of Opelika
The city of Opelika's 10 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller will welcome guests, and Christ Temple Holiness Church Pastor Kenneth R. Carter Sr. will lead the audience in prayer. The Opelika Fire Department will present the colors and the laying of the wreath.
Retired Navy Captain Michael Horsefield will serve as the guest speaker.
The program will include a musical performance from Maddox Wynham and Alexandria Torbert of the Opelika High School Choir and a poem recitation from Opelika Police Officer Alejandro Reyna. Opelika High School's Neil Sasser will play "Taps."
Following the Memorial Day services, the Museum of East Alabama, adjacent to Courthouse Square, will host a public reception sharing memorabilia of Opelika’s history.