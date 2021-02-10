Here's what Auburn's doing about the parking shortage downtown

As the City of Auburn grows, the demand for additional parking grows. A new parking deck, city resources and shopping incentives seek to fill the need.

A new 75-foot, 350-parking spot deck, dubbed the Wright Street Parking Deck, is set to open in late spring or early summer, the City of Auburn says.

In December, Mayor Ron Anders and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Whitten poured the final concrete column, as posted to the City’s social media post. The deck will stand where the Baptist Student Center stood, between Wright Street and College Street. The Baptist Student Center will be located on the ground floor.

A miniature pocket park — space held for grass and benches — will face South College Street in front of the deck.

Stone Building, LLC is the contractor for the project.

Meters

Parking in downtown Auburn is enforced 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the price tag of $1 per hour on the weekdays to free up convenient street parking for retail and restaurant customers.

Metered parking is free after 6 p.m. and on the weekends. Street parking fees are commonly waived when Auburn University students go home for college breaks.