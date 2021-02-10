Here's what Auburn's doing about the parking shortage downtown

As the City of Auburn grows, the demand for additional parking grows. A new parking deck, city resources and shopping incentives seek to fill the need.
A new 75-foot, 350-parking spot deck, dubbed the Wright Street Parking Deck, is set to open in late spring or early summer, the City of Auburn says.
In December, Mayor Ron Anders and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Whitten poured the final concrete column, as posted to the City’s social media post. The deck will stand where the Baptist Student Center stood, between Wright Street and College Street. The Baptist Student Center will be located on the ground floor.
A miniature pocket park — space held for grass and benches — will face South College Street in front of the deck.
Stone Building, LLC is the contractor for the project.
Meters
Parking in downtown Auburn is enforced 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the price tag of $1 per hour on the weekdays to free up convenient street parking for retail and restaurant customers.
Metered parking is free after 6 p.m. and on the weekends. Street parking fees are commonly waived when Auburn University students go home for college breaks.
Downtown Parking Map
Downtown Auburn provides a parking map on their website on where to find a parking spot, using sensors to detect open places. Check the map before heading downtown to bypass looping around South College Street once — or twice.
Validate meter parking
After parking in any of the numbered spots, enter and pay for parking at a electronic kiosk found around downtown. Request a receipt after paying, and participating businesses will validate your parking with a purchase. The receipt must be current and participating businesses will keep the receipt at check out.
Here is a list of merchants that currently validate parking:
- Auburn Popcorn Company: $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase
- Beachfitters Sunglasses: $2 with purchase of a pair of sunglasses.
- Behind the Glass: $2 with any purchase
- Cellairis: $2 for $20 purchase or more
- Charming Oaks: $2 for $15 purchase or more
- Elisabet Boutique: $2 with $20 purchase or more
- Ellie Clothing: $2 with $20 purchase or more
- Fab’rik: $2 with $20 purchase or more
- Freeze Yogurt: $2 with $20 purchase or more
- Frutta Bowls: $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase
- Mellow Mushroom: $1 or $2 voucher for the next visit
- STAMP: $2 with $10 purchase or more
- Tacorita: $1 or $2 voucher for the next visit
- University Donut Company: $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase
- Ware Jewelers: $2 with any purchase
- Wrapsody: $2 with a $25 purchase or more