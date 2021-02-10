 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's what Auburn's doing about the parking shortage downtown
0 comments

Here's what Auburn's doing about the parking shortage downtown

{{featured_button_text}}

As the City of Auburn grows, the demand for additional parking grows. A new parking deck, city resources and shopping incentives seek to fill the need.

A new 75-foot, 350-parking spot deck, dubbed the Wright Street Parking Deck, is set to open in late spring or early summer, the City of Auburn says.

Parking deck (copy)

The city of Auburn, along with contracted design firm 2WR + Partners, presented its preliminary renderings of the new downtown Auburn parking deck in July of 2019.

In December, Mayor Ron Anders and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Whitten poured the final concrete column, as posted to the City’s social media post. The deck will stand where the Baptist Student Center stood, between Wright Street and College Street. The Baptist Student Center will be located on the ground floor.

Auburn Wright Street Parking Deck (copy)

The city of Auburn Wright Street Parking Deck is expected to be built in between Wright Street and College Street. 

A miniature pocket park — space held for grass and benches — will face South College Street in front of the deck.

Stone Building, LLC is the contractor for the project.

Meters

Parking in downtown Auburn is enforced 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the price tag of $1 per hour on the weekdays to free up convenient street parking for retail and restaurant customers.

Downtown Auburn parking (copy)

In this O-A file photo, a City of Auburn electronic stands in downtown Auburn. 

Metered parking is free after 6 p.m. and on the weekends. Street parking fees are commonly waived when Auburn University students go home for college breaks.

Downtown Parking Map

Downtown Auburn provides a parking map on their website on where to find a parking spot, using sensors to detect open places. Check the map before heading downtown to bypass looping around South College Street once — or twice.

Validate meter parking

After parking in any of the numbered spots, enter and pay for parking at a electronic kiosk found around downtown. Request a receipt after paying, and  participating businesses will validate your parking with a purchase. The receipt must be current and participating businesses will keep the receipt at check out.

Here is a list of merchants that currently validate parking:

  • Auburn Popcorn Company: $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase
  • Beachfitters Sunglasses: $2 with purchase of a pair of sunglasses.
  • Behind the Glass: $2 with any purchase
  • Cellairis: $2 for $20 purchase or more
  • Charming Oaks: $2 for $15 purchase or more
  • Elisabet Boutique: $2 with $20 purchase or more
  • Ellie Clothing: $2 with $20 purchase or more
  • Fab’rik: $2 with $20 purchase or more
  • Freeze Yogurt: $2 with $20 purchase or more
  • Frutta Bowls: $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase
  • Mellow Mushroom: $1 or $2 voucher for the next visit
  • STAMP: $2 with $10 purchase or more
  • Tacorita: $1 or $2 voucher for the next visit
  • University Donut Company: $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase
  • Ware Jewelers: $2 with any purchase
  • Wrapsody: $2 with a $25 purchase or more

For more information, visit the City of Auburn’s website at www.auburnalabama.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World’s first fully robotic AI cafe opens in Dubai

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert