Here's what Charles Barkley had to say about Wednesday's violent protest

“We can’t have a civil debate anymore,” Charles Barkley said Thursday night on "NBA on TNT." “You have to be on one team or the other team.”

Barkley addressed the violent protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon on Thursday evening’s basketball show with Shaquille O’Neal.

Referring to the recent Georgia Senatorial run-off election, Barkley said, “It’s been like ‘Well, if we don’t put two Democrats or two Republicans in there, it’s going to end the world.”

“I’m like, ‘Are you serious? They are going to disagree that much?’'" Barkley said. “In the greatest country in the world it’s going to come down to two people or all hell is going to break loose."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our political system has become a joke.”

Barkley says he’s “not a fan” of President Donald Trump, but he “blames” the U.S. Senators and House of Representative members for Wednesday’s events.