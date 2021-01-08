 Skip to main content
Here's what Charles Barkley had to say about Wednesday's violent protest
Here's what Charles Barkley had to say about Wednesday's violent protest

Auburn vs. South Carolina men's basketball

Former Auburn great Charles Barkley watches courtside during the Auburn vs. South Carolina men's basketball game at Auburn Arena on Jan. 22, 2020.

 Sara Palczewski/

“We can’t have a civil debate anymore,” Charles Barkley said Thursday night on "NBA on TNT." “You have to be on one team or the other team.”

Barkley addressed the violent protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon on Thursday evening’s basketball show with Shaquille O’Neal.

Referring to the recent Georgia Senatorial run-off election, Barkley said, “It’s been like ‘Well, if we don’t put two Democrats or two Republicans in there, it’s going to end the world.”

“I’m like, ‘Are you serious? They are going to disagree that much?’'" Barkley said. “In the greatest country in the world it’s going to come down to two people or all hell is going to break loose."

“Our political system has become a joke.”

Barkley says he’s “not a fan” of President Donald Trump, but he “blames” the U.S. Senators and House of Representative members for Wednesday’s events.

“I’m not a fan of the President, but I blame those people who were in the Senate and in the House [of Representatives], because they have divided this country to the point where one vote dictates whether one party gets screwed or the other party gets screwed,” Barkley said. “And that’s not right.”

Barkley continued.

“The President has made it fashionable and cool to be a bigot — he’s made it very cool to be a bigot — but I blame the people who [the violent protestors] stormed for the situation we’re in today.”

