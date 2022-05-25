Here's why it's going to take a week before we know if Tom Whatley or Jay Hovey won

All votes have been tallied from polling places in Lee, Tallapoosa and Russell counties in the race for Alabama State Senate District 27, and Jay Hovey leads Tom Whatley 8,367 votes to 8,363.

Yes, that's four votes.

There are also provisional ballots to be counted, which means this won't be sorted out for another week.

To those monitoring the results in Lee County on Tuesday night, Hovey appeared to be cruising to victory, piling up 6,610 votes in that county to Whatley’s 3,942, or about 62% of the vote.

But despite Tallapoosa and Russell counties having far fewer voters than Lee County, Whatley dominated both counties to such a great extent that he nearly wiped out the entire deficit. Whatley won Tallapoosa by 3,540 votes to 1,555, or about 70%, and Russell by 881 to 202, or about 81%.

By the end of the night, it was enough to leave both men deadlocked at 50%, with Hovey maintaining the razor-slim, four-vote margin.

While officials at the Lee County Meeting Center were double-checking their math late Tuesday night, Lee County Probate Judge Bill English broke the news that 65 provisional votes were left to be counted.

But not so fast.

While Sheriff Jay Jones will hold onto the ballots, the affidavits accompanying those ballots and describing the circumstances leading to the voter's provisional status must be turned over to the Lee County Board of Registrars by noon Wednesday.

The board's three members will decide whether each of those votes, as Jones said, "should count or not count."

In a general election, the decisions of the registrars would be handed to the canvas board, but in a primary they go to the party's executive committee, which in this case is the Republican party.

On Tuesday, says English, the affidavits will be turned over to the party, and a winner will presumably be announced. That's the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

"As a rough, rough rule, about half of those provisional votes count," English said.

Those provisional votes are from Lee County, so Hovey, at least on paper, appears to have an advantage.

In the meantime, a state senate seat hangs in the balance.