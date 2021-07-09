Housing complex builder wanted ground floor shorter than 15 feet, Auburn Planning Commission said no

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I really do think there’s a justification because this being a townhome product,” said Parker Lewis, of Hydro-Engineering Solutions, of the property’s designation as a private dormitory in the Zoning Ordinance. “There is a justification I think that it could be looked at in that same sort of waiver from these design standards as if it was a townhome 'fee simple.'"

Fee simple means the homeowner owns the property, unlike owners of condominiums with other owners living above or below them.

Table 5-6 of the Zoning Ordinance states that the minimum ground story height in the Urban Neighborhood West zoning district, where The Tracks development is planned, be 15 feet. Staff recommended denial because of the minimum story height requirements established as part of the recently updated Downtown Design Standards.

“I know this is a tough spot,” Lewis said. “This is right out of the chute, and we’re here for a waiver. I completely get it. … It’s just that the ownership is going to be a condo, as opposed to fee simple.”