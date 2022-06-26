Hovey-Whatley race declared a tie; winner to be determined 'by lot'

The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee has declared the State Senate District 27 election between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley a tie. The winner will be decided “by lot,” according to state code.

Hovey clung to a four-vote lead over Whatley on election night after all the votes were tallied from the polling places in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. After the provisional ballots were counted on May 31, Hovey remained in the lead by just one vote.

Shortly afterward, the election was contested by Whatley’s father, Charles Whatley, and Dr. Gary Hunt, a campaign contributor from Opelika.

On Saturday in Montgomery, the committee held hearings for the contested Senate District 27 race, as well as for contested three election contests that were filed after the Alabama Republican Primary Election in May, including Senate District 27, House District 28 and House District 29.

Hovey and Whatley each had the opportunity to present his case for or against the election results and answered questions from the committee. Afterward, they were allowed to make a closing statement, and then the committee declared the race for State Senate District 27 a tie.

The party did not release a reason for its decision.

Hovey in a message to The Montgomery Advertiser on Saturday night accused the party of counting an unregistered voter to bring the race to a tie.

“Certainly every vote is important and it’s unfortunate if anyone is mistaken that they are registered to vote,” Hovey wrote. It was unclear if he would challenge the decision.

A release from the Alabama Republican Party stated that the tie will be broken “in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23.”

The code, according to the Alabama Secretary of State website, states:

“In all elections where there is a tie between the two highest candidates for the same office, for all county or precinct offices, it shall be decided by lot by the judge of probate of the county in the presence of the candidates; and in the case of the office of circuit judge, senator, representative, or any state officer not otherwise provided for, the Secretary of State shall, in the presence of the Governor, and such other electors as may choose to be present, decide the tie by lot.”

One method of deciding a tie by lot is to have the candidates draw slips of paper with one of them being marked as the winner. According to Probate Judge Bill English of Lee County, at least one past race that ended in a tie was decided by a coin flip.

“It could be a roll of a dice, high card or rock-paper-scissors,” Secretary of State John Merrill told AL.com.

The GOP news release did not provide details on when the winner would be selected or the method to be used.

The winner of this race will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.