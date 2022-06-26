Hovey-Whatley state senate race to be decided by a coin toss after being declared a tie

The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee has declared the State Senate District 27 election between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley a tie. The winner will be decided "by lot," according to state code.

Hovey clung to a four-vote lead over Whatley on election night after all the votes were tallied from the polling places in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa. After the provisional ballots were counted on May 31, Hovey remained in the lead by just one vote.

Shortly afterward, the election was contested by Whatley’s father, Charles Whatley, and Dr. Gary Hunt, a campaign contributor from Opelika.

On Saturday, the committee held hearings for three election contests that were filed after the Alabama Republican Primary Election in May, including Senate District 27, House District 28 and House District 29.

Each candidate had the opportunity to present his case for or against the election results and answered questions from the committee. Afterward, each person was allowed to make a closing statement and the committee declared the race for State Senate District 27 a tie.

“The tie will be broken in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23,” according to a release from ALGOP.

This code states:

“In all elections where there is a tie between the two highest candidates for the same office, for all county or precinct offices, it shall be decided by lot by the judge of probate of the county in the presence of the candidates; and in the case of the office of circuit judge, senator, representative, or any state officer not otherwise provided for, the Secretary of State shall, in the presence of the Governor, and such other electors as may choose to be present, decide the tie by lot,” according to the Alabama Secretary of State website.

One method of deciding a tie by lot is to have the candidates draw slips of paper with one of them being marked as the winner. According to Probate Judge Bill English of Lee County, at least one past race there has been decided by a coin flip.

The winner of this race will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.